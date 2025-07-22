Omniscient Reader The Prophet VIP Premiere: Park Bo Gum, Ji Chang Wook, more support Ahn Hyo Seop starrer BUT where’s Jisoo?

Omniscient Reader: The Prophet presents a star-studded cast, including Lee Min Ho, Ahn Hyo Seop, Chae Soo Bin, Shin Seung Ho, Nana, and Jisoo, making for a promising run at the box office. Adapted from the famed web novel Omniscient Reader's Viewpoint, the film has not been well-received by BLACKPINK's fans so far, largely due to the singer's absence from its promotions. The same was observed at the VIP premiere of the film on July 21, ahead of its theatrical release a few days later.

Advertisement

Jisoo skips solo project promotions for BLACKPINK: Know what it's about

BLACKPINK's Jisoo has been missing from the promotions of the film, which began earlier this month; instead, she is currently touring alongside Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa. After sold-out shows in Goyang, the quartet has flown to the US for performances in Los Angeles and Chicago. They will next be seen at Rogers Stadium in Toronto, continuing their concerts in North America as a part of the DEADLINE World Tour.

Meanwhile, the VIP premiere of Omniscient Reader: The Prophet saw a myriad of celebrities from the entertainment industry join the audience and enjoy the fun. Some of the biggest names include actors Park Bo Gum, Ryu Jun Yeol, Ji Chang Wook, Ryeoun, Hwang Min Hyun, Rowoon, Ong Seong Wu, Han Ji Eun, Park Sung Hoon, Im Soo Jung, Kang Dong Won, and Lee Jae Wook. Many singers were also spotted supporting the cast members at the premiere, including members of groups 2AM, ALL_H_OURS, and ITZY.

Advertisement

Among the cast, Ahn Hyo Seop, Lee Min Ho, Chae Soo Bin, and Shin Seung Ho were also spotted causing the camera flashes to go wild. Jisoo's absence was felt mainly as a prominent cast member of the film.

BLACKPINK will wrap up their North American leg of the tour to head to Europe for a short while, covering Paris to London, and then return to Asia towards the end of the year. DEADLINE World Tour is set to conclude in January 2026, with rumors of a China stop being added to the list soon.

ALSO READ: BLACKPINK DEADLINE World Tour in Goyang Day 2: BTS’ J-Hope, Jung Hae In, TWICE, SEVENTEEN and more attend