Fact Check: Did Akshay Kumar really get angry on fan recording him in London? Clarification video INSIDE

Akshay Kumar made it to the headlines after a video of him taking away a fan's phone while trying to shoot him went viral. The actor, who is currently holidaying in London with his family, was shot by a fan, and we could see a seemingly upset Kumar snatching away his phone. But do you know exactly what happened? Well, the fan himself shared a clarification video and narrated the entire incident of how their interaction that started in an unfriendly tone ended up with a selfie.

Akshay Kumar’s fan narrates the entire incident that took place in London

The young fan, named Harry, shared a video on his Instagram handle. In the video, he can be heard saying that everyone is asking him about what happened between him and Akshay Kumar. Narrating the incident, the young fan revealed that he was standing on London’s Oxford Street when he saw a man who looked like the Housefull 5 actor. To verify, he started following Kumar, who was walking, and was even recording his video from behind.

The moment he came ahead of Akshay and started recording him from the front, the actor came to him and snatched his phone. The fan further stated that the Kesari actor even held one of his hands. That is when the fan told him, ‘Sir! We are in the UK. You don’t need to touch me.’ To this, the actor replied that he is touching him in a friendly way. The fan then replied, ‘In the UK, you don’t need to touch anyone without their permission.’

After this the actor apologised to the fan and asked him not to shoot him as he was busy. The fan then told Akshay that he could have said this in a friendly tone too. After which the actor indulged in a chat with him and even clicked a selfie with him.

The fan then went on to praise him and said that he was really a nice guy and he did not look more than 35 years old.

Akshay Kumar’s work front

Akshay Kumar was last seen in Housefull 5 which released in 2 parts Housefull 5A and Housefull 5B. The film saw an ensemble cast which also starred Abhishek Bachchan, Riteish Deshmukh, Nargis Fakhri, Nana Patekar, Jacqueline Fernandez and more. He now has Jolly LLB 3 with Arshad Warsi.

