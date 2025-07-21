RJ Mahvash reveals hilarious story about how rumored BF Yuzvendra Chahal reacted to a fan's question on his skincare routine

The alleged cricketer-jockey couple have returned to headlines this weekend after being spotted casually strolling through London on Friday. The video, shot by a travel blogger, appeared to confirm what fans had long suspected—that Yuzvendra Chahal and RJ Mahvash were dating.

With dating rumours already swirling around the soft confirmation of their London ‘date,’ Mahvash addressed the speculation in her own style. Making use of her trademark humor and wit, she gave fans a quick reminder that not everything seen online is what it seems.

Mahvash shares her side

On Saturday, July 19, Mahvash posted an Instagram Story featuring Yuzvendra Chahal, who was seen outdoors in a white T-shirt and jeans, holding a black jacket. In her caption, she wrote, “Finally had a shoot with bina fake accent wale Hindustani chehre in UK.”

She followed it up with a humorous anecdote: “A random boy literally came to Yuzi and asked, ‘What’s your skincare routine haahnn?’ Yuzi wahan beith ke sharma raha hai usse (Yuzi just sat there blushing because of it).”

The story quickly spread, though Mahvash made no effort to confirm any romantic link, keeping things playful yet vague.

Chahal’s hint on national TV still has fans talking

Although neither party has confirmed the relationship, Chahal did drop a suggestive line on The Great Indian Kapil Show. After host Navjot Singh Sidhu joked, “Well, he does change girlfriends sometimes,” Chahal responded with, “India knows… 4 months ago.”

The clip had quickly created an online frenzy, with many fans treating it as a soft confirmation of his romance with Mahvash. Still, with both maintaining a playful but private stance, the true nature of their relationship remains open to interpretation.

