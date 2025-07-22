General Hospital Spoilers, July 22 Episode: Will Lucas Expose Sonny in Marco’s Disappearance Case?

In the July 22 episode of General Hospital, viewers can expect several big developments across Port Charles. From a missing person investigation to a wedding countdown. Here's what fans should watch for in this highly anticipated episode.

Willow looks forward to becoming Mrs. Drew Cain

Willow shares her excitement about her upcoming wedding with Elizabeth. She's eager to tie the knot with Drew and talks about how happy she feels as her big day approaches. However, longtime viewers know this marriage may be short-lived. Despite the storm ahead, Willow remains focused on walking down the aisle.

Tracy meets with Martin, who brings her some updates that leave her fuming. She strongly disagrees with what she hears and pushes back with a firm "that's never gonna happen." Details of the report remain under wraps, but Tracy is clearly ready to fight back.

Portia stands her ground against Drew

Portia receives strong advice from Isaiah, who encourages her to stop backing down. He tells her if she's going to fall, she should go down swinging. Portia is tired of being pushed around, especially by Drew, and is ready to reclaim her power.

Curtis is planning a bold move that could shake up relationships. It seems he's preparing to tell Willow about Nina's past encounters with Drew. This betrayal could damage Nina's bond with Willow permanently if Curtis follows through with the reveal.

Lucas reports Marco missing; Sonny becomes a suspect

At the police station, Lucas reports that Marco is missing and points the finger at Sonny. ADA Justine steps in and insists that the PCPD treat the case as a possible abduction. Chase is now tasked with investigating the case while tensions rise.

Elsewhere, Sidwell makes a call to negotiate. He's ready to give Sonny something, possibly backing off from a threat, but he wants Marco's safe return in exchange. The pressure is on as deals and demands heat up.

Laura receives concerning updates, possibly linked to Marco's disappearance. Sonny later speaks with her and promises, "If you don't, I will," hinting that he's prepared to step in to protect her image or take action himself.

