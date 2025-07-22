BTS' Jin shuts down doubts about favoritism with more ad deals than fellow members: 'Rejected dozens...'

BTS member Jin is currently thrilling global fans with impressive performances as part of his first solo world tour. Besides his on-stage acts, his appearances in numerous advertisements have been generating subsequent buzz. It sparked speculation about whether he received special treatment compared to other group members regarding ad deals.

On June 22, Jin provided some insight into the situation, explaining why he has been more visible in ads than the other six of them.

BTS' Jin turned model for numerous brands

Jin successfully partnered with brands from diverse sectors, including luxury apparel and local food. The BTS members' influence extends to driving significant sales and engagement for these companies. Fans were thrilled to see him on the covers of canned pr packet foods like fish and ramen.

One BTS ARMY compared the Don't Say You Love Me singer's deals with those of the other members, sparking a response from Jin himself.

Jin revealed why he was seen in more ads than other BTS members

As the K-pop star came across a Weverse post mentioning the brands each BTS member had partnered with, he clarified the situation. Jin shed light on the difference in approach to endorsements between him and his fellow teammates.

"I just [happened to] end up doing a lot [of ads]. The other members all get dozens, hundreds of ad offers too, they just choose not to take them," he said.

With the response, he refuted the doubts of favouritism due to more ad deals. He also shut down any possible speculations regarding the difference in popularity of the BTS members. He further stated, "I've also rejected dozens [of ads]. I'll also do my best with the ones I have now, so it seems like I won't be taking more..? (tho I might have a change of heart if there's something I like)"

Jin's clarification demonstrated his maturity and affection for his fellow members. The strong camaraderie and unity within the BTS group were reaffirmed through this gesture, highlighting their bond as more than just bandmates.

