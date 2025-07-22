BOYNEXTDOOR gives out free No Genre albums at supermarket, faces sales manipulation allegations

BOYNEXTDOOR, a fifth-generation K-pop group, released their 4th EP, No Genre, in May 2025, showcasing their growth and versatility as artists over the past two years. Despite their talent and devoted fan base, the group's album sales appear to be lower than expected.

Recently, they have been at the center of controversy after their albums were spotted being given away for free at a supermarket, as shared by a Nate Pann user.

Advertisement

Is BOYNEXTDOOR giving out free No Genre albums to inflate sales numbers?

According to a post on the online discussion portal Nate Pann, the HYBE LABELS-owned BOYNEXTDOOR gave out No Genre albums as freebies with the purchase of instant rice worth over 20,000 KRW (14.41 USD).

This move sparked intense reactions from netizens, including allegations of sales number manipulation. Notably, No Genre sold over 1.16 million copies in its first week, between May 13 and 19.

This marked a significant achievement, showcasing the group's growing popularity. However, with the issue of free album distribution coming to light, fans are questioning the authenticity of their million-seller status. Critics have pointed to HYBE's alleged practices of artificially inflating album sales, which involve bulk sales to distributors with return clauses.

Fans weigh in on other possible reasons for BOYNEXTDOOR free album distribution

The accusations of album sales number manipulation led to the undermining of the hard work of Jaehyun, Sungho, Riwoo, Taesan, Leehan, and Woonhak. Many accused their agency, KOZ Entertainment, of being responsible for the plight of the boys.

Advertisement

Considering the probable reasons for the move, they predicted that they were trying to get rid of unsold albums in this way. They criticized the unethical practice and even referred to the group as "flop."

According to some, the reason might be potential promotional partnerships with the rice company. While the reactions were mostly negative, some dedicated ONEDOORs (BOYNEXTDOOR's fandom) defended their favorite artists, dismissing the allegations as unfounded. As per them, many spread hate by saying, "When it [HYBE groups] sells out it's hybe payola and when it doesn't it's nugu."

The fans clapped back at such people, stating, "BOYNEXTDOOR DID A GREAT JOB AND YA IT'S TRUE OUR FANDOM IS SMALL BUT STRONG."

ALSO READ: BOYNEXTDOOR’s Leehan faces backlash as underage smoking photo surfaces online