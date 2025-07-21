Is Dee Devlin ‘not happy’ with fiancé Conor McGregor? Find out

Dee Devlin may still be publicly standing beside Conor McGregor, but sources close to the couple insist that does not mean she is fine with his behavior. Despite posting birthday wishes and joining him for high-profile outings, these insiders say Devlin has grown increasingly unhappy.

From public beach kisses with other women to damaging legal battles, the controversies have piled up. Still, the mother of four continues to stay, leading some around them to worry about what’s keeping her in the relationship, and how much more she can take.

‘Not happy,’ but still there

According to one source who spoke with the Daily Mail, Devlin’s loyalty has not disappeared, but her patience may be wearing thin. “She’s clearly not happy,” they said. “From early on in the relationship, she has had a great deal to cope with. I’d be very concerned with how much she can take.”

Devlin has stayed by the Irishman’s side through thick and thin and was even seen supporting him during his civil trial last year. In the more recent weeks, the mixed martial artist has been caught in multiple scandals, including a beach encounter with a mystery woman and explicit photo allegations from Azealia Banks. Despite the mounting headlines, Dee has not publicly addressed any of these incidents.

Why she stays

Another insider told The Sun that the couple’s long-shared history plays a huge role in Devlin’s continued support. “She quietly accepts his behavior,” the source claimed. “Because she’s been there from the beginning, she’s always willing to move on.”

Financial dynamics reportedly also factor in. One insider explained that McGregor is “bankrolling her now,” which has shifted the balance in their relationship. They state this “makes it almost impossible for her to leave.” For now, Devlin appears to be maintaining a united front. However, those around her are unsure how long it will last.

