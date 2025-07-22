Salman Khan reveals why he celebrates Eid behind bulletproof glass: ‘Would find some fan sleeping in the balcony’

Salman Khan fans were left in shock after the actor received a series of death threats. The situation worsened after a firing incident right outside Galaxy Apartments. This led to heightened security around the Sikandar star. But what caught everyone's eye was this year's Eid celebration.

Khan, as usual, came to his balcony to wave at his fans on an auspicious day, but he stood behind the newly built bulletproof glass of his balcony. This was not only new for his fans but also for the star, who opened up about it in an interview with ETimes.

Salman Khan reacts to celebrating Eid behind bulletproof glass of Galaxy Apartment

Talking to the entertainment portal, Salman Khan was questioned about his unique Eid celebration this year. Everything was as usual. The actor, along with his other family members, arrived on his apartment balcony and waved at his fans. But the only thing changed was that he stood behind bulletproof glass.

When asked about the reason behind this step, Ready Star revealed, "It is not because of any other reason, but we had to do something about the security because sometimes we would find some fan sleeping on the balcony. They used to climb up and sleep on the balcony, so we had to cover that place."

Salman Khan's work front

Salman Khan is currently filming his upcoming movie, Battle of Galwan. During a conversation with the press at an event, Salman Khan recently spoke about his much-anticipated film, Battle of Galwan. The 59-year-old superstar shared that training for intense action scenes has been "physically demanding" and that it gets more difficult every year.

Remembering his earlier days, Salman noted that he would train himself in one or two weeks. "Now I'm running, kicking, punching, and all that stuff. This film demands that," the star told PTI.

A brief about Salman Khan's Battle of Galwan movie

Directed by Apoorva Lakhia, Battle of Galwan is based on the 2020 Galwan Valley clash held between Indian and Chinese troops. Produced under the banner of Salman Khan Films, the movie delves into India's bravery as the nation fought a battle against China without a bullet.

