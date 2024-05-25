INSIDE Karan Johar’s birthday bash: Parents-to-be Varun Dhawan-Natasha Dalal pose with Neha Dhupia and more celebs

Karan Johar turns a year older today and last night we saw the director-producer-actor throw a birthday bash for his industry friends. Although we gave you a glimpse of who all attended the bash but now, we got our hands on an inside picture.

Neha Dhupia shared a happy picture featuring a big bunch including parents-to-be Varun Dhawan-Natasha Dalal and another birthday boy Kunal Kemmu.

Inside pictures from Karan Johar’s birthday party

Taking to her Instagram stories, Neha Dhupia shared a picture of her happy bunch from Karan Johar’s birthday bash. In the picture, we can see mom-to-be Natasha Dalal glowing in a black dress. She is twinning with Soha Ali Khan who looks stunning in a black dress too.

Dad-to-be Varun Dhawan rocked a blue checks cool shirt over white pants, Neha looked glamorous in a yellow crop top and pants, Angad Bedi wore a white tee and Kunal Kemmu looked stylish in a green funky print shirt. Their smiling faces prove the fun they must be having at the party. Sharing this picture, Neha wrote, “With our 2 precious birthday boys…we love you beyond words”. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Check out the pictures:

Pinkvilla earlier exclusively learned that Karan Johar is having a special birthday bash organized by his very good friends Tanya Dubash and Kajal Anand.

Advertisement

The birthday bash was held in South Mumbai. We also learned that it was the first time his friends had hosted a party for him. Notably, the filmmaker got to know about the surprise private party just a couple of hours before which was planned at the end moment.

Karan Johar’s work front

After a hiatus of almost 7 years, the filmmaker had a striking comeback with Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh in the lead in the film Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani. The cast also starred Shabana Azmi, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, and others. After this, he produced Kill in 2023. He also backed Sidharth Malhotra, Raashii Khanna, and Disha Patani starrer Yodha and the biographical film Ae Watan Mere Watan starring Sara Ali Khan.

Now he is all set for the release of Mr & Mrs Mahi starring Janhvi Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao. The film produced by Karan Johar, Zee Studios, Hiroo Yash Johar & Apoorva Mehta will hit the screens on May 31. The film's song Dekhha Tenu, which is from the Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol starrer Kabhie Khushi Kabhi Ghum, recently won the hearts of fans.

ALSO READ: WATCH: Kajol, Anil Kapoor, Farah Khan and others attend Karan Johar's birthday party in style