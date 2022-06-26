Kartik Aaryan shares BTS pic from Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 sets with Tabu; Actress says 'Darna Mana Hai'.

Kartik Aaryan, Tabu and Kiara Advani are currently swimming in the sea of success. Their film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 has had a great run at the box office and has now hit the streaming platform. As the film crossed Rs 150 crore at the box office, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 also brought back the audience to the theatres after a lull. Over the weekend, Kartik Aaryan, who played Rooh Baba in the film, treated his fans with a BTS photo.

Taking to Instagram, Kartik dropped a hilarious BTS photo with his co-star Tabu who was outstanding in the film. In the photo, both Kartik and Tabu can be seen chuckling about something behind their masks and face shields. While Kartik is in his casual clothes, Tabu can be seen in her Manjulika avatar and wearing a face shield.

Sharing the photo, Kartik captioned it, "Besties Rooh Baba And Manju feeling on Top of the World #BhoolBhulaiyaa2." Tabu also had a funny comment to make as she wrote, "Darna mana hai!"

Check out Kartik Aaryan's post below:

Their co-star Kiara Advani who played Reet in the film, commented, "Reet ke taraf se aap dono ko #JugJuggJeeyo." After the success of BB2, Kiara Advani's next film JugJugg Jeeyo has hit the theatres this weekend. The film is already off to a great start at the box office.

Meanwhile, the incredible success of Bhool Bhuliayaa 2 made Kartik Aaryan a proud owner of India's first McLaren GT worth Rs 4.7 crore. T-series' Bhushan Kumar gifted him the stunning car on the film's success. Click the link below to check out the photo.

