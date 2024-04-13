Pageant to present: Priyanka Chopra drops throwback Miss World PIC; fans say she 'forgot to age'

Priyanka Chopra is one of the most admired actresses, having proven her mettle not only in Bollywood but also in Hollywood. Chopra is currently in France shooting for her next film titled Heads of State. Recently, she took to social media to share a glimpse of her from the set by posting a series of pictures. Now, the Citadel actress has taken a trip down memory lane and shared a picture from her Miss World 2000 Pageant and fans just simply can't keep calm!

Priyanka Chopra drops picture from Miss World Pageant

Priyanka Chopra took to Instagram and shared two pictures, one from Miss World 2000 and a recent mirror selfie from the sets of her next project. She captioned the post, "How it started.. how it’s going. PS: those 2000s brows tho. My 17 year old self was just trying to pretend like I belonged. In that moment I was desperately trying to keep it together. With the weight of the heavy sari and the newly acquired crown flimsily pinned into my hair with 2 bobby pins, my confidence was slowly slipping as well. But I held it together, just like my sari, with a few safety pins."

Check out Priyanka's latest post here:

Fans react to Priyanka Chopra's Instagram post

Fans swiftly joined the conversation, flooding the comments section with affection for their favorite star. One exclaimed, "QUEEN," while another hailed her as the "Queen of Bollywood." Another admirer remarked, "Wow, Miss World," and someone else marveled, "She seems to have forgotten to age." Another fan found her to be "such an inspiration," while another declared, "And that day... A LEGEND had risen!" Someone else noted, "Pretty then, pretty now," and another simply cooed, "Awww, gorgeous." Lastly, a fan declared her to be "the best and baddest Miss World ever."

Priyanka Chopra on the work front

Priyanka Chopra made her Hindi debut with The Hero: Love Story of a Spy in 2003 and after that, she had an impressive filmography boasting films like Mujhse Shaadi Karogi, Krrish, Don, Fashion, Bajirao Mastani and many more. While working in Bollywood, she flew to LA to carve a niche for herself in Hollywood and made her debut alongside Dwayne Johnson in Baywatch and proceeded to star in several Hollywood movies and TV shows including Isn't It Romantic.

The actress was last seen in Love Again. PC is currently working on her upcoming American action-comedy film Heads of State. Heads Of State is an upcoming action comedy that will also star Idris Elba, John Cena, and Jack Quaid among others. On the other hand, the actress recently announced The Bluff last month, which will be helmed by Frank E Flowers.

