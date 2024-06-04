Panchayat 3: Will 'Sachiv' Jitendra Kumar, 'Manju Devi' Neena Gupta, 'Pradhan ji' Raghubir Yadav return with seasons 4 and 5? Here's an update

TVF’s rural comedy Panchayat is winning more and more hearts - one season at a time. The third part of this Deepak Kumar Mishra directorial recently started streaming on Prime Video and fans haven’t got enough but are craving for more. So what’s the update on the upcoming seasons of Panchayat? Read on.

Panchayat renewed for 4th and 5th season

Available to stream on Prime Video, Panchayat primarily stars Neena Gupta, Jitendra Kumar, Raghubir Yadav, Faisal Malik, Chandan Roy, and Sanvikaa in key roles followed by an impeccable ensemble.

Confirming further seasons of the show, Deepak told PTI, “We have started writing season four. For us, generally, there’s no break between two seasons. The third season is over and we have written three to four episodes (of season four) of the show. So far, we have thought about making seasons four and five. For season four, we have a clear idea, and there is a broader idea for season five.”

More about Panchayat

Set in a fictional village of Uttar Pradesh called Phulera, Panchayat revolves around Abhishek Tripathi (Kumar) who happens to be an engineering graduate but because of a lack of better job opportunities takes up the post of a Panchayat office’s secretary.

The director in the same conversation revealed that when they were forming the base of Panchayat’s third chapter, they were "careful not to get swayed by the popularity" of the first two seasons. "We made sure that we made the right content and retained the core soul of the show. We wanted to take the story forward organically. However, we have to make sure that the new season is more entertaining and emotional," Deepak detailed.

Did you know Panchayat makers were initially unsure of the show’s success?

Mishra further revealed that back in 2020 when the first season aired, they were a little skeptical about what if the content didn’t find its audience. He shared that as the show was in a different space back then, there was a theory about how much will be its acceptability.

“We had put in a lot of effort in the script in terms of creative ideas. So, we had that much confidence that if people watched the entire show, then it would be a hit. But what if they don't watch it? Then, there would be a problem”, Deepak wondered.

