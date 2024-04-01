PIC: Priyanka Chopra poses with fans at airport; Nick Jonas busy doing ‘daddy duties’ for daughter Malti Marie

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas recently graced India with their presence, accompanied by their adorable daughter Malti Marie, to spend quality time with friends and family. However, as their memorable trip drew to a close, the trio departed from the country. Now, a new picture of Priyanka, posing with fans at an airport in France, has emerged online. The fan who shared the moment also disclosed that Nick was occupied with 'daddy duties,' tending to Malti.

Fan meets Priyanka Chopra at an airport; reveals Nick Jonas was busy tending to Malti Marie

A recent picture surfaced on X (Twitter), capturing actress Priyanka Chopra graciously posing for a lovely selfie with a couple of fans. Dressed in a chic white sweatshirt and sporting vibrant orange shades, Priyanka exuded charm as she flashed a warm smile for the camera.

In the accompanying tweet, one of the fans expressed their awe and admiration for Priyanka. Furthermore, the tweet revealed that Priyanka's husband, Nick Jonas, was preoccupied with tenderly attending to their daughter, Malti Marie, during the encounter.

The post read, “Wow! We met @priyankachopra today!! We already are admirer of her work, personality, aura and spending 2 mins with her was so #surreal. Wanted to say ‘hi’ to @nickjonas jiju too but he was busy with daddy duties so we didn’t. #PriyankaChopra.”

About Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas’ visit to India

During her recent visit to India, Priyanka Chopra made a dazzling appearance at Isha Ambani's Roman Holi bash. Later, accompanied by her husband Nick Jonas and their daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, she sought blessings at the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh.

Embracing the vibrant spirit of Holi, the family immersed themselves in joyous celebrations with loved ones in Noida on March 25th. Their festivities included the hues of gulaal, rhythmic beats of the dhol, and a lot of energetic dance.

PC and Nick also graced the birthday celebration of the actress' cousin, Mannara Chopra, in Mumbai, exuding the essence of a stylish power couple. Priyanka, Nick, and Malti bid farewell to Mumbai yesterday, as they departed in the early morning hours.

