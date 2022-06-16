Live

Pinkvilla Style Icons Awards Night LIVE UPDATES: Get ready for starry glam night to celebrate style & fashion

by Pinkvilla Desk  |  Updated on Jun 16, 2022 08:22 PM IST  |  22.1K
The big day has finally arrived as Pinkvilla is hosting its first-ever award show, Pinkvilla Style Icons tonight at Mumbai's JW Marriott. The prestigious awards ceremony will be a starry event to celebrate the style and fashion of celebs from all fields - entertainment, sports, fashion designing, food, etc. To note, the jury of Pinkvilla Style Icons awards includes names like Malaika Arora, Milind Soman, Karisma Kapoor, Urmila Matondkar, Eka Lakhani, Vikram Phadnis, Ali Abbas Zafar. As the starry event is set to begin, here are the live updates from Pinkvilla Style Icons:
June 16, 2022, 08:19 pm IST
Guru Randhawa to Neha Kakkar; Check out the nominations for Super Stylish Music Personality

Music holds a very special part in our lives and it's time to honour the Super Stylish Music Personality of the year. The nominees for Pinkvilla Style Icons Super Stylish Music Personality are Dhvani Bhanushali, Neha Kakkar, Guru Randhawa, Jasleen Royal and Badshah. These celebs have not just carved a niche with their music but also made headlines for their impressive style choices. 

June 16, 2022, 08:02 pm IST
Aly Goni-Jasmin Bhasin to Pavitra-Eijaaz; Here are the nominations for Super Stylish TV Couple

Our television industry has several couples who have made the headlines for dishing out relationship goals and also for their style statements. So, here's a look at the nominations for Pinkvilla Style Icons Super Stylish TV Couple which include Aly Goni-Jasmin Bhasin, Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya-Vivek Dahiya, Pavitra Punia-Eijaaz Khan, Gurmeet Chaudhary-Debina Bonnerjee, and Karan Kundrra-Tejasswi Prakash.

June 16, 2022, 07:46 pm IST
Manish Malhotra to Anita Dongre; Here are the nominations for Super Stylish Fashion designer

As the clocks tick for the Pinkvilla Style Icons awards, take a quick look at the nominations for the Super Stylish Fashion designer category. The nominees are Anamika Khanna, Falguni and Shane Peacock, Manish Malhotra, Masaba Gupta, and Anita Dongre. The renowned fashion designers have not just styled our celebs but also left a mark with their fashion statements as well.

June 16, 2022, 07:26 pm IST
Kunal Kapoor to Ranveer Brar: Checkout nominations for Super Stylish Chef

As the Pinkvilla Style Icons awards are set to begin, the nominations for Super Stylish Chef include Vikas Khanna, Ranveer Brar, Anahita Dhondy Bhandari, Kunal Kapur, and Garima Arora. Well, these chefs have been grabbing attention not just for their delicious recipes but also for their impressive style sense.

June 16, 2022, 07:11 pm IST
Dev Anand to Zeenat Aman; Legends who were a trendsetter in fashion

Ahead of Pinkvilla Style Icons awards night, here's a tribute to the legendary stars from the bygone era whose style statements have been a massive hit among the fans and they emerged as the trend-setters

June 16, 2022, 06:39 pm IST
Stage is set for Pinkvilla Style Icons awards; Meet the jury members

After creating much of the buzz in the town, the stage is finally set for the Pinkvilla Style Icons and excitement for the glam event is palpable. Ahead of the big event, here's a look at the jury members of Pinkvilla Style Icons who have picked nominations for each category except the readers' choice male and female.

