DEADLINE Tour: BLACKPINK's Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé share inside pics from concert rehearsal after Jump teaser drop

BLACKPINK's full-group comeback is just a few hours away. The upcoming event will mark the K-pop group's inaugural schedule of 2025 and also their first comeback in about three years. They will embark on their DEADLINE World Tour today, on July 5 (Saturday). Ahead of that, the girls shared some behind-the-scenes footage from their practice session. Adding to the thrill, we also have a teaser of their new song.

Advertisement

BLACKPINK members share candid moments during DEADLINE concert rehearsals

BLACKPINK's DEADLINE World Tour will kick off with two shows in South Korea's Goyang International Stadium on July 5 and 6. To share the excitement regarding the same with fans, Jisoo, Jennie and Rosé offered glimpses of their final rehearsals. One of the photos posted by both Jisoo and Jennie took their fandom BLINKs on a nostalgic ride. It featured the four members sharing a frame for the first time since their 2022 BORN PINK era.

The picture contained the post-makers raising their arms and soaking in the concert vibe, while Rosé sang her verses and appeared on the giant screen with Lisa. All the members exuded their signature charm in casual crop tops and comfortable pants. Among the carousel, one featured Lisa hugging Jennie, while they sat down for a break in between practice. For one of the acts, Jennie will be singing in an elevated platform, the sneak peak to which had been provided by her.

Advertisement

It will probably take place during her solo performances of Seoul City, Like JENNIE or some other track. Rosé's Instagram update came as late as 3 AM, making fans a little concerned. They wanted her to rest up well before heading for a tiresome concert day. Some BLINKs (BLACKPINK's fandom) shared the artists’ updates on social media and expressed anticipation for their new song.

BLACKPINK's new Jump teaser

BLACKPINK shared a mysterious short teaser with the word Jump being said by one of the members. They did not spill anything else besides that, keeping the suspense intact. The caption "READY TO JUMP?" heightened fans' excitement regarding what the new track will be about and the teaser drop sparked hopes for a possible music video release.

ALSO READ: BLACKPINK's Goyang concert: When and where is first DEADLINE tour show taking place, possible setlist and more