Detective Ujjwalan on OTT: Is Dhyan Sreenivasan starrer coming to Netflix for sharing same universe with Minnal Murali?

Detective Ujjwalan, starring Dhyan Sreenivasan in the lead role, hit the big screens on May 23, 2025. Following the theatrical run, the movie was in limbo regarding its streaming update. Now, it seems that might change soon.

Detective Ujjwalan on OTT

According to several reports, including a buzz shared by AB George, the film is set to make its digital debut on the OTT platform Netflix. However, it seems that the movie is taken up by the digital streaming giant only due to its connection to Minnal Murali.

Advertisement

As per the ongoing rumors, Netflix, which is usually reluctant to take up Malayalam movies for streaming, has decided to buy the rights for Dhyan Sreenivasan starrer. This is speculated due to the movie sharing the same cinematic universe as the Tovino Thomas starrer.

While it is also being speculated that ZEE Network has bought the television rights for the film, an official confirmation about its digital and tv debut are yet to be made.

About Detective Ujjwalan

Detective Ujjwalan features the story of Ujjwalan, a local detective from the fictional village of Plaachikkaavu. While the village is usually known for minor crimes, it all takes a turn when a mysterious figure emerges with a deadly series of crimes.

Now, Ujjwalan is faced with his ultimate challenge, putting a test to see whether he will be able to find the culprit. The movie is the second installment in the Weekend Cinematic Universe, taking place in a nearby village as Minnal Murali’s Kurukkanmoola.

Advertisement

Apart from Dhyan, the movie features an ensemble cast of actors like Siju Wilson, Kottayam Nazeer, Seema G. Nair, Ameen, Nihal Nizam, Nibraz Noushad, Shahubas, Rony David Raj, and many more in key roles.

Coming to Dhyan Sreenivasan’s work front, the actor is next set to appear in the movie Bha. Bha. Ba. (short for Bhayam, Bhakthi, Bahumanam), co-starring with his brother Vineeth Sreenivasan and Dileep.

Watch the teaser of Bha Bha Ba

The upcoming film is a Malayalam-language action comedy helmed by Dhananjay Shankar in his directorial debut. Aside from the lead actors, the film features Balu Varghese, Sandy, Baiju Santhosh, and Saranya Ponvannan in supporting roles, with Mohanlal expected to make a cameo.

ALSO READ: Sri Sri Sri Raja Vaaru OTT release: When and where to watch Mad actor Narne Nithiin’s movie online