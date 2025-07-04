BTS’ J-Hope to perform at PSY’s SUMMER SWAG after G-Dragon and BLACKPINK’s Rosé? Fans reveal secret

BTS member J-Hope is booked and busy! Ahead of his highly anticipated return to Lollapalooza next weekend, the star is all set to join veteran K-pop star PSY at his annual summer concert series. Fans have allegedly spotted the ARSON singer rehearsing at the venue for PSY's SUMMER SWAG 2025 stage. They shared photos of him singing his famed song Ego at the Uijeongbu General Stadium.

A set of photos, that seems to have been taken secretly from outside the venue, the BTS member can be seen passionately singing along to his Outro : Ego track, which was a part of his 2020 album Map of the Soul: 7. The lyrics of the song talk about his passion and the difficulties his team had to face while on their path to the top of the game. Dressed in a comfortable black shirt over a white T-shirt and red track pants combo, his hair was tied as he rapped along to passionate words.

J-Hope is expected to perform one of his three post-military singles, Sweet Dreams, MONA LISA, or Killin' It Girl, alongside Outro : Ego.

Last weekend, both days of the concerts on June 28 and 29, had special guests in the form of BLACKPINK’s Rosé, who sang along to her global hit wonder APT, and BIGBANG’s G-Dragon. With the second weekend showing J-Hope as a strong candidate for a feature, this year’s PSY's SUMMER SWAG has seemingly not left any stone unturned for a star-studded lineup.

Previously, SUGA performed his and PSY’s collaboration track That That for a shocking pre-military appearance, which left the audience’s mouths agape. The video went viral over attendees’ reactions and the BTS member’s marvellous one-shot performance. The Gangnam Style star has always expressed his support for the septet, especially for the Haegeum singer, who faced backlash from people after his electric scooter DUI scandal.

J-Hope at Lollapalooza

Marking his second appearance at the revered music festival, J-Hope will headline Lollapalooza Berlin during the July 12-13 weekend. A K-pop girl group is all set to return for their own debut performance during this year’s events. Other performers include Justin Timberlake, Gracie Abrams, Raye, Benson Boone, Armin van Buuren, and more. The BTS member’s set will be from 8:00 PM to 10:00 PM (local time) on Sunday, July 13. He recently wrapped up his HOPE ON THE STAGE solo tour with encore concerts in Goyang.

