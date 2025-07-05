Sri Sri Sri Raja Vaaru OTT release: When and where to watch Mad actor Narne Nithiin’s movie online

Sri Sri Sri Raja Vaaru, starring Mad fame Narne Nithiin in the lead role. The movie, which was released in theaters on June 6, 2025, is making its debut in the digital space.

When and where to watch Sri Sri Sri Raja Vaaru

The movie Sri Sri Sri Raja Vaaru is currently available for streaming on the OTT platforms Amazon Prime Video and Aha Video. The Telugu-language movie was the remake of the Malayalam film Theevandi starring Tovino Thomas.

Official trailer and plot of Sri Sri Sri Raaja Vaaru

Sri Sri Sri Raaja Vaaru is a Telugu-language movie featuring the story of Raja, a habitual smoker who is widely known for his addiction and often considered a taboo act by everyone around him.

The unemployed man falls in love with Nithya, whose father opposes her union with Raja, owing to his habit. Over time, Raja’s smoking habit leads to several problems in his personal life, even disrupting his relationships.

Now, the man must face several troubles in his life, with the final challenge being whether he quits smoking or not.

Cast and crew of Sri Sri Sri Raja Vaaru

Sri Sri Sri Raja Vaaru features Narne Nithiin in the lead role with an ensemble cast of actors like Naresh Vijay Krishna, Sampada, Rao Ramesh, Nellore Sudharshan, Racha Ravi, Subhalekha Sudhakar, Sarayu, Anantha Prabhu, and many more in key roles.

The movie was directed by Vegesna Satish, who also penned the screenplay. Moreover, the flick featured musical tracks and background scores crafted by Kailas Menon.

While the Malayalam version of the movie was a hit on the big screens, the Telugu remake did not fare well at the box office with mixed reviews.

Coming to Narne Nithiin’s work front, the actor was previously seen in the sequel movie Mad Square. The second installment in the Mad franchise featured the central characters once again facing an adventurous journey, which is packed with chaos.

Apart from Narne Nithiin, the film featured actors like Sangeeth Sobhan, Ram Nitin, Priyanka Jawalkar and more in key roles. The action comedy movie is currently available for streaming on Netflix.

