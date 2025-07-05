Housefull 5 Lifetime Box Office: Akshay Kumar starrer meets average fate with Rs 260 crore globally

Housefull 5, written by Sajid Nadiadwala, directed by Tarun Mansukhani and starring Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Abhishek Bachchan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Nargis Fakhri, Sonam Bajwa and many others, has more or less, ended its global theatrical run. The movie shall finish with a net India business of Rs 165-167 crore (Rs 200 crore gross) and a gross overseas business of USD 7 million (Rs 60 crore), for a global finish of Rs 260 crore gross.

Advertisement

The Global Box Office Break Up Of Housefull 5 Is As Under

India Net Collections Rs 166 crore India Gross Collections Rs 200 crore Overseas Gross Collections Rs 60 crore TOTAL WORLDWIDE GROSS COLLECTIONS RS 260 CRORE

Housefull 5 To End Its Global Theatrical Run Grossing An Average Rs 260 Crore

The numbers of Housefull 5 are the second highest for a movie of the Housefull series. However, that doesn't mean much as this record is unadjusted for inflation. The movie is likely the lowest grossing film of the franchise, if the numbers of the other Housefull films are adjusted for inflation.

The opening of Housefull 5 was reasonably good, with it becoming Akshay Kumar's 4th biggest opener in India, behind Mission Mangal, Sooryavanshi and Gold. It was his biggest non-holiday opener ever, as a lead hero. Over the holiday weekend, the movie managed to put up a strong Rs 79 crore net. The weekday hold was very ordinary and that led to an underwhelming second week, despite no competition. From week 3, competition with Sitaare Zameen Par resulted in a drastic reduction of screens and shows. What looked like a film netting a minumum of Rs 200 crore in India, very difficultly managed to come near Raid 2's India net numbers. The difference between Raid 2 and Housefull 5 is the drastic difference in budget.

Advertisement

Housefull 5's Reception Proves That Producers Should Focus On More Sequels And IPs

Even though the performance of Housefull 5 is average, it goes without saying that producers should focus on more IP driven films. Despite its mixed reception, Housefull 5 is Akshay Kumar's second highest post-pandemic grosser. The actor had an ensemble comedy like Khel Khel Mein just last year, but it failed to make a mark as it wasn't driven by franchise value. The movie got a good word of mouth but it didn't trouble the scorers much, ending its run under Rs 50 crore net.

Akshay Kumar's Upcoming Line Up

Akshay Kumar is now preparing for a bunch of his upcoming movies. The lineup includes Jolly LLB 3, Welcome To The Jungle, Bhooth Bangla and Haiwaan. Among the unconfirmed movies are OMG 3 and a film directed by Ajay Devgn.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates on Akshay Kumar and Housefull 5.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Decoding the budget & revenue of Housefull 5: Akshay Kumar’s comic caper breaks even for Sajid Nadiadwala - Secures AVERAGE verdict