Priyamani admits she was not aware of Article 370 before starring in movie: 'I was one of the ignorant ones’

Priyamani, the talented actress, has garnered a widespread fan following that extends well beyond South India. Known for her roles in The Family Man and Jawan alongside Shah Rukh Khan, she has consistently grabbed the spotlight. Her recent collaboration with Yami Gautam in Article 370 earned her accolades for her compelling portrayal. In a latest interview, Priyamani shared insights into her decision to take on Article 370, the motivation behind bringing the film to theaters, and the experience of working alongside Yami Gautam.

Priyamani on working in Article 370

In an interview with News18, Priyamani admitted that before joining the project, she was unaware of the mission. “I was one of the ignorant ones. It was very insensitive of me. I was not privy to such things earlier. I had thought to myself, ‘Okay, great, the article is abrogated’ but I didn’t know the gravity of it. Today, I do.”

Responding to those labeling Article 370 as 'propaganda,' Priyamani remarked, "Some people will say, ‘This is raising awareness. People need to know these stories.’ And then, there’s always going to be a section that will say, ‘This is absolutely propaganda.’ When we took on this film or when we decided that we wanted to be a part of this film, I think the main reason was that we wanted to tell people, ‘Listen there’s something like this which has gone down in history and not many people know about it’.”

“I’m sure people knew about it but they didn’t know what people went through, what steps were taken to see to it that this mission was a success," she added. "Not many people knew about it because it was a secret mission.”

Addressing the issue of dramatization, Priyamani mentioned, “The film didn’t take any cinematic liberty, which is a very common usage in cinema. Whatever has been shown is based on real incidents. Some people may have good things to say about it, some may not like it, but our mission is to create this awareness amongst people.”

Priyamani on working with Yami Gautam

This marked Priyamani's initial collaboration with Yami Gautam. Reflecting on the experience, Priyamani expressed, “Yami is one of the finest actresses we have today. What she did in the film is for people to see because nobody has seen her in this avatar before, doing action sequences. She’s always come across as this girl-next-door, but she’s carried the film so effortlessly. I had such a great time working with her!”

Priyamani on the work front

On the work front, Before Article 370, Priyamani played a significant role in Shah Rukh Khan's film Jawan, directed by Atlee in his Bollywood debut. The movie featured a star-studded cast including Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Sanjeeta Bhattacharya, Sanya Malhotra, and Sunil Grover. Next up, Priyamani is set to appear in the Ajay Devgn starrer Maidaan, directed by Amit Sharma. The biographical drama, centered on football coach Syed Abdul Rahim, also stars Gajraj Rao, Nitanshi Goel, and Aryann Bhowmik, unfolding between 1952 and 1962. Additionally, she will reprise her role as Suchitra Tiwari in The Family Man's third season, scheduled to commence shooting in 2024.

