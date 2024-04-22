‘Priyanka Chopra kept saying daughter Malti Marie would absolutely love it’; Tiger makers spill the beans

Disneynature’s film Tiger debuted today, on the occasion of Earth Day. Global star Priyanka Chopra, who has dazzled audiences with her work in Indian and international cinema, has turned narrator for this film.

In a recent interview, the makers of Tiger, Mark Linfield and Vanessa Berlowitz, revealed that Priyanka felt her daughter Malti Marie would really love the film. They also disclosed that Priyanka was their "first and only" choice.

In a recent conversation with News18, Mark Linfield and Vanessa Berlowitz, the filmmakers behind Tiger, were asked if Priyanka Chopra had told them about her daughter Malti Marie’s reaction to the film.

In response, Mark and Vanessa shared that they hadn’t discussed the topic with Priyanka yet, but they expressed confidence that she may have introduced the film to Malti. Mark stated, “She kept saying her daughter would absolutely love it. I am not sure if she’s shown it to her yet. Probably she has. But Priyanka loves the film.”

Mark Linfield and Vanessa Berlowitz on Priyanka Chopra being their only choice for Tiger

During the interview, Mark Linfield mentioned that Priyanka Chopra was their "first and only" choice for being the narrator of Tiger. He talked about their relief when she accepted the part as they didn't have a backup plan.

Vanessa Berlowitz emphasized Priyanka’s fame in India and expressed the importance of selecting someone capable of resonating with the Indian audience.

She added, “This is who we’ve made the film for as much as anyone else but she is also famous internationally, she’s a brilliant actress, she loves Tigers and is also a mum. She really, really connected with Amber’s story and I think that brought some warmth and humor to the storytelling.”

When Priyanka Chopra expressed her excitement for the film Tiger

Earlier, in an Instagram post, Priyanka Chopra shared her excitement about lending her voice to Tiger with her followers. Dropping a poster of the film, she penned a heartfelt note revealing the significance of the project.

She began, “Tiger… a story that captures the wild and brings out everything that happens within it - tales of love, conflict, hunger, survival and so much more.”

Writing about the plot, Priyanka continued, “In the bustling jungles of India, where creatures big and small, timid and majestic roam, there’s Ambar - a tiger with a timeless legacy. She cares for her cubs with so much ferocity that the beautiful bond between mother and child shines through so magnificently. This film was shot over 8 years following this amazing family.”

Regarding her experience, PC said, “I had so much fun lending my voice to this incredible story and exploring the jungles through this film. I can’t wait for y’all to enjoy the jungle with us!”

More about Disneynature’s film Tiger

The film revolves around Ambar, a young tigress nurturing her cubs in the legendary forests of India. Tiger has been released on Disney+ Hotstar today, April 22, 2024. It is directed by Mark Linfield, co-directed by Vanessa Berlowitz and Rob Sullivan, and produced by Linfield, Berlowitz, and Roy Conli.

Looking ahead, Priyanka is currently in Nice, France, shooting for her upcoming movie, Heads of State, an action comedy that also features Idris Elba and John Cena.

