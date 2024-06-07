Priyanka Chopra proudly flaunts her Indian roots; writes 'Om' as she kickstarts shooting for The Bluff in Australia

Priyanka Chopra is currently in Australia for her highly-anticipated film, The Bluff. She is also accompanied by her daughter, Malti Marie. Thus, the actress has been on a sharing spree ever since, dropping several glimpses from the sets and keeping her fans hooked on her social media. Now, she took to her Instagram handle and dropped another photograph as she officially kicked off the shoot.

Priyanka Chopra drops picture from 'Day 1' on The Bluff sets in Australia

On June 7, a while back, Priyanka Chopra took to her Instagram handle and dropped a photograph from the sets of her upcoming film, The Bluff. In the picture, she shared a glimpse of the clapboard with the name of the movie, director Frank E Flowers and Director of Photography, Greg Baldi, written on it.

One can see white sand with dry leaves, coconuts, and other stuff lying around. While sharing the story, she wrote, “Let’s gooooo! ॐ Day 1.” She also tagged Russo Brothers and Amazon MGM Studios alongside.

Take a look:

Priyanka Chopra dropped a video with her daughter Malti Marie and the team of The Bluff

It was just a few days ago that the actress had dropped a lively video that started with the entire team having a rejuvenating time on a yacht. She also had her daughter Malti Marie enjoying her fruits, while the actress was seen smiling and enjoying. The video encapsulated several good moments that the actress spent with her entire team.

Advertisement

Alongside the post, she wrote in the caption, “When I start a new project, it’s really important for me to know that the people that come together to make it are top notch. We spend so much time together, away from our families and homes, thinking, eating and breathing the art we’re contributing to.”

“It becomes so much easier when everyone you’re surrounded by is full of joy, dedication, and the absolute best at their craft. This feels like that. Here’s to new beginnings. Thank you Frank E Flowers and @therussobrothers @amazonmgmstudios for bringing together an incredible bunch of people. Looking forward to the next 3 months here down under. #TheBluff,” she further added.

The actress will be in Australia for The Bluff for the next 3 months. The movie also stars Karl Urban, Ismael Cruz Cordova, Safia Oakley-Green, and Vedanten Naidoo. The film is a collaboration between Amazon MGM Studios and Anthony and Joe Russo’s AGBO.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Priyanka Chopra shares PICS of what happens when daughter Malti is in HMU trailer and we are already in love with her skills