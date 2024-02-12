Priyanka Chopra reveals Hindi adaptation of her memoir Unfinished is now a part of World Book Fair

Priyanka Chopra's memoir, Unfinished, gives us a sneak peek into her personal life, sharing her triumphs, struggles, and the valuable lessons she's learned from her mistakes. It's no surprise that the book quickly became a best-seller in India and the United States shortly after its release. Excitingly, Priyanka has now announced that the Hindi version of Unfinished, titled 'Abhi Baki Hai Safar,' will be featured at the World Book Fair in 2024.

Priyanka Chopra’s memoir’s Hindi adaptation is now a part of World Book Fair 2024

Today, on February 12, Priyanka Chopra took to her Instagram story to share a picture of the book cover of her memoir Unfinished’s Hindi adaptation titled Abhi Baki Hai Safar and revealed that it’s a part of World Book Fair 2024. Mentioning the same, she wrote, “The Hindi adaptation of my memoir, Unfinished, “Abhi Baki Hai Safar,” is now a part of #WorldBookFair2024 @penguinrandomhouse.”

TAKE A LOOK:

When Priyanka Chopra said her job isn’t her entire existence

In October of last year, renowned actress Priyanka Chopra shared her insights during a masterclass session at the Jio MAMI Mumbai Film Festival. During the session, she mentioned that her career doesn't define her entirely and that she has other aspects to her life.

Advertisement

During her conversation with Bhumi Pednekar, she expressed that being in the public eye is challenging and can take over her entire life. She said, “My job is my job, it's not my existence, it's not my designation. It is not who I am. Who I am, is a woman that goes home. Who I am is the person that is gonna see my mom right now,” said Priyanka.

Priyanka Chopra's work front

Priyanka Chopra has been busy with her recent projects, including her role in the movie Love Again and the web series Citadel, where she acts alongside Richard Madden and Stanley Tucci. She was also supposed to be part of Farhan Akhtar's Jee Le Zaraa, which also features Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif. However, the director revealed in a recent interview with Variety that the project faced delays due to scheduling conflicts.

ALSO READ: WATCH: Priyanka Chopra has adorable reaction to Nick Jonas singing Jealous at concert; fans are all heart