10 movies like Andhadhun that are hard to miss

Movies like Andhadhun fall into the crime, thriller, mystery, and comedy genre. Below is a list of movies like Andhadhun if you are a true fan of this genre. Ayushmann Khurrana starrer was released in 2018 and follows Akash, a piano player pretending to be visually impaired, who unwittingly becomes entangled in several problems as he witnesses the murder of a former film actor. The film was directed by Sriram Raghavan and featured Tabu and Radhika Apte in key roles.

Here is the list of 7 movies like Andhadhun that are a must-watch

1. Merry Christmas

Cast: Katrina Kaif , Vijay Sethupathi

, Director: Sriram Raghavan

Sriram Raghavan IMDB Rating: 6.4/10

6.4/10 Movie Genre: Comedy, Drama, Thriller, Mystery

Comedy, Drama, Thriller, Mystery Release year: 2024

2024 Where to watch: Netflix

Merry Christmas marks Sriram's first directorial effort since his successful 2018 thriller Andhadhun. It stars Katrina Kaif, Vijay Sethupathi, Ashwini Kalsekar, and Radhika Apte. The film was shot in Hindi and Tamil and has a different supporting cast for both versions of the story.

Sanjay Kapoor, Vinay Pathak, Pratima Kazmi, and Tinnu Anand are in the Hindi version; Radhika Sarathkumar, Gayathrie, and Shanmugaran appear in the Tamil version. In the story, two strangers share a romantic evening on a fateful Christmas Eve, only for it to transform into a nightmarish experience. It is also similar to Bollywood movies like Andhadhun.

2. Murder Mubarak

Cast: Sara Ali Khan, Pankaj Tripathi, Vijay Varma, Karisma Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor, Dimple Kapadia

Sara Ali Khan, Pankaj Tripathi, Vijay Varma, Karisma Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor, Dimple Kapadia Director: Homi Adajania

Homi Adajania IMDB Rating: 6.5/10

6.5/10 Movie Genre: Crime, Mystery, Thriller

Crime, Mystery, Thriller Release year: 2024

2024 Where to watch: Netflix

Murder Mubarak is set in The Royal Delhi Club, which caters to the elite, but when Zumba instructor Leo (Aashim Gulati) is murdered there, suspicion falls on all its members. ACP Bhavani Singh (Pankaj Tripathi) takes charge of the case, which grows increasingly perplexing with each interrogation. As the investigation progresses, more murders occur, further complicating matters.

3. Ugly

Cast: Ronit Roy, Tejaswini Kolhapure, Rahul Bhat, Surveen Chawla

Ronit Roy, Tejaswini Kolhapure, Rahul Bhat, Surveen Chawla Director: Anurag Kashyap

Anurag Kashyap IMDB Rating: 7.9/10

7.9/10 Movie Genre: Thriller, Mystery

Thriller, Mystery Release year: 2013

2013 Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar

Ugly is kind of similar to the Andhadhun movie. In the film, a struggling actor, Rahul, searches for his daughter, Kali, after she goes missing. Soon, he and Bose, her stepfather, who is also a policeman, begin to accuse each other of kidnapping her.

4. 404: Error Not Found

Cast: Rajvvir Aroraa, Imaad Shah, Tisca Chopra, Satish Kaushik

Rajvvir Aroraa, Imaad Shah, Tisca Chopra, Satish Kaushik Director: Prawaal Raman

Prawaal Raman IMDB Rating: 7.3/10

7.3/10 Movie Genre: Thriller, Mystery

Thriller, Mystery Release year: 2011

2011 Where to watch: Youtube

In 404: Error Not Found, a rational person and student of science, Abhimanyu's beliefs are challenged when he gets a room that is thought to be haunted by a student who committed suicide there, and he experiences some unusual things happening around him.

5. Being Cyrus

Cast: Saif Ali Khan, Naseeruddin Shah, Dimple Kapadia, Boman Irani

Saif Ali Khan, Naseeruddin Shah, Dimple Kapadia, Boman Irani Director: Homi Adajania

Homi Adajania IMDB Rating: 7.1/10

7.1/10 Movie Genre: Thriller, Mystery

Thriller, Mystery Release year: 2005

2005 Where to watch: N/A

In Being Cyrus, Cyrus Mistry is coaxed by Katy Dinshaw to murder her father-in-law, Fardoonjee so that she can spend time with her brother-in-law, Farrokh. Little does she know that Cyrus has other plans.

6. Detective Byomkesh Bakshy!

Cast: Sushant Singh Rajput, Swastika Mukherjee, Divya Menon, Anand Tiwari, Neeraj Kabi

Sushant Singh Rajput, Swastika Mukherjee, Divya Menon, Anand Tiwari, Neeraj Kabi Director: Dibakar Banerjee

Dibakar Banerjee IMDB Rating: 7.6/10

7.6/10 Movie Genre: Thriller, Mystery

Thriller, Mystery Release year: 2015

2015 Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Byomkesh, fresh out of college, agrees to investigate the disappearance of Bhuvan, a chemist. Assisted by Bhuvan's son Ajit, Byomkesh links the case to a larger conspiracy that will unsettle Calcutta.

7. Manorama Six Feet Under

Cast: Abhay Deol, Gul Panag, Raima Sen, Vinay Pathak

Abhay Deol, Gul Panag, Raima Sen, Vinay Pathak Director: Navdeep Singh

Navdeep Singh IMDB Rating: 7.5/10

7.5/10 Movie Genre: Thriller, Mystery

Thriller, Mystery Release year: 2007

2007 Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Manorama, an irrigation minister's wife, asks Satyaveer to find proof of her husband's extramarital affair. When Satyaveer starts investigating, he uncovers a series of hidden truths.

8. Ittefaq

Cast: Sidharth Malhotra, Sonakshi Sinha, Akshaye Khanna, Mandira Bedi

Sidharth Malhotra, Sonakshi Sinha, Akshaye Khanna, Mandira Bedi Director: Abhay Chopra

Abhay Chopra IMDB Rating: 7.2/10

7.2/10 Movie Genre: Thriller, Mystery

Thriller, Mystery Release year: 2017

2017 Where to watch: Netflix

In Ittefaq, an acclaimed writer and a young homemaker become the prime suspects in a double murder. Police Officer Dev must figure out who is telling the truth when both offer conflicting stories about the events of that fateful night.

9. Monica, O My Darling

Cast: Rajkummar Rao, Huma Qureshi, Akansha Ranjan, Zayn Marie Khan, Radhika Apte

Rajkummar Rao, Huma Qureshi, Akansha Ranjan, Zayn Marie Khan, Radhika Apte Director: Vasan Bala

Vasan Bala IMDB Rating: 7.4/10

7.4/10 Movie Genre: Comedy, Thriller

Comedy, Thriller Release year: 2022

2022 Where to watch: Netflix

Monica, O My Darling follows a young man who desperately tries to make it big with some unlikely allies and a dastardly diabolical plan to pull off the perfect murder.

10. Super Deluxe

Cast: Vijay Sethupathi, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Fahadh Faasil, Ramya Krishnan, Gayathrie

Vijay Sethupathi, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Fahadh Faasil, Ramya Krishnan, Gayathrie Director: Thiagarajan Kumararaja

Thiagarajan Kumararaja IMDB Rating: 8.2/10

8.2/10 Movie Genre: Thriller, Crime

Thriller, Crime Release year: 2019

2019 Where to watch: Netflix

An unfaithful wife, an angry boy, and a transgender woman must all face their demons on one fateful day in a city of contradictions.

