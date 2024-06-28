Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra’s latest airport look proves it is as important to match fashion sense as kundalis

Whether it is a romantic getaway or a much-deserved vacation with your partner, the kind of clothes you opt for when heading to the airport are as important as the clothes you will flaunt during the vacation. These flights are quite long so any kind of discomfort has to be avoided but that doesn’t mean you have to miss out on style.

Thus, it is befitting to seek inspiration from this celebrity couple who seems to be always jet-setting. Oh, guess what? This jodi is none other than everyone’s favorite Siddharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani.

When it comes to jet-setting in style, few do it better than Bollywood power couple Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani. Whether they are off to some foreign paradise or just flying for a quick getaway, their airport fashion game is always on point. But if you are aspiring to achieve that comfort and style, then their latest look is for you.

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani airport style

On June 28, the Shershaah couple was spotted at the airport looking their stylish best. Kiara chose a white crop top with half sleeves and she matched it with wide-legged denim pants. Sidharth, holding hands with his wife, opted for a blue denim shirt with rolled-up sleeves. He paired it with loose grey pants.

Kiara’s outfit was simple but fashionable, showing off her svelte frame and sense of style. Sidharth looked relaxed and cool in his denim shirt and pants, proving that comfort can still be stylish.

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani’s accessories

Kiara’s crisp white top and denim jeans were complemented by statement brown chunky boots that added a trendy edge to her outfit. Her choice of golden hoop earrings and white shoulder bag finished off her accessories.

Adding to her understated yet glamorous look, the Lust Stories actress opted for subtle make-up that highlighted her beauty. She wore nude lipstick, brown eyeshadow to accentuate her eyes, neatly feathered brows and a hint of blush on her cheeks. Her hair flowed freely, rounding off her look.

Sidharth Malhotra by her side, exuded a relaxed yet refined vibe with black trainers and stylish sunglasses. His clean-shaven face and neatly combed hair added to his polished appearance and finished off his cool off-duty look.

Kiara’s and Sidharth’s airport look not only showcased their personalities but also inspired travelers who are interested in fashion and want to amplify their style. Their coordinated yet different looks confirm their status as fashion icons in Bollywood, as well as their ability to wear comfortable and sleek clothes at the same time.

