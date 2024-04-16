Salman Khan house firing case: IP address of post claiming responsibility traced to Portugal, says Police

Trigger warning: This article has mentions of firing, weapons and death threats.

A shocking incident took place two days ago, when gunshots were fired outside Bollywood actor Salman Khan’s house in Mumbai. A few hours after the incident, a post on Facebook, reportedly from gangster Lawrence Bishnoi’s brother Anmol Bishnoi, claimed responsibility for the shooting. The police has now revealed that the post’s IP address has been traced to Portugal, and further verifications are underway.

According to a report in PTI, a senior police officer has revealed that the IP (Internet Protocol) address of the Facebook post, which surfaced a few hours after the firing incident outside Salman Khan’s Galaxy Apartments in Bandra, Mumbai, has been traced to Portugal.

The officer stated, "The IP address of the FB post was traced to Portugal. We are verifying.” He also said that the police suspect the use of a VPN (virtual private network) for uploading the Facebook post, which was shared allegedly by Anmol Bishnoi.

Police comments on increased security for Salman Khan after firing incident

The police officer also disclosed to the above-mentioned portal that the security for superstar Salman Khan has been beefed up. He remarked, "The actor has Y+ category security cover, but after the firing, the number of police personnel guarding him has been increased."

Regarding when Salman will go for his film shoots, the officer said, "Whenever Salman Khan will be out for film shooting, precautions will be taken accordingly.” He further stated that a Special Protection Unit (SPU) vehicle remains stationed outside the actor’s home. Apart from this, local police has been deployed outside the house along with increased patrolling.

