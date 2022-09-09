Shilpa Shetty wishes husband Raj Kundra on birthday: I’m thankful that you’re my bestest friend

Shilpa Shetty Kundra and Raj Kundra have been married for years now and have two kids. The couple is often clicked celebrating festivals and birthdays with pomp and show in each other's company. The duo loves to celebrate in a big way and that's what their fans love about them. Meanwhile, Shilpa on Friday shared a lovely birthday video to wish ‘Cookie’, her husband Raj Kundra on his birthday. The video is a photo montage of the couple's moments together. It also features their son Viaan and daughter Samisha.



Shilpa wrote a heartfelt caption where she called Raj “bestest friend” and her “strenghth”. The post reads, “For a million memories to cherish, For all our happy days, For a family to call ‘mine’, For your loving & goofy ways…I’m thankful that you’re my bestest friend, the father of my children, my love, and my strength. Happy birthday, my Cookie…Here’s wishing you more strength, health, protection, and all in abundance… always…#husbandlove #BirthdayBoy #blessed #grateful #family #love.”