Shilpa Shetty wishes husband Raj Kundra on birthday: I’m thankful that you’re my bestest friend
Shilpa Shetty shared a sweet video along with a heartfelt note to wish her husband on his birthday.
Shilpa Shetty Kundra and Raj Kundra have been married for years now and have two kids. The couple is often clicked celebrating festivals and birthdays with pomp and show in each other's company. The duo loves to celebrate in a big way and that's what their fans love about them. Meanwhile, Shilpa on Friday shared a lovely birthday video to wish ‘Cookie’, her husband Raj Kundra on his birthday. The video is a photo montage of the couple's moments together. It also features their son Viaan and daughter Samisha.
Shilpa wrote a heartfelt caption where she called Raj “bestest friend” and her “strenghth”. The post reads, “For a million memories to cherish, For all our happy days, For a family to call ‘mine’, For your loving & goofy ways…I’m thankful that you’re my bestest friend, the father of my children, my love, and my strength. Happy birthday, my Cookie…Here’s wishing you more strength, health, protection, and all in abundance… always…#husbandlove #BirthdayBoy #blessed #grateful #family #love.”
Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra’s journey is nothing less than a Bollywood film, filled with controversies and speculations. Despite all the connotations, Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra had tied the knot on November 22, 2009. Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra were 34 when the couple had decided to get married and the age difference between them is of 3 months only. It was a grand ‘Big Fat Indian Wedding’ in a true sense. The wedding and pre-wedding bash had taken place at Shilpa’s close friend’s farmhouse in Khandala. The couple had their engagement almost a month before their wedding at Raj's Juhu bungalow.
Speaking about her professional career, Shilpa Shetty is a part of Rohit Shetty’s cop universe as she will be seen in a web series centered around the Indian Police Force, co-starring Sidharth Malhotra, and Vivek Oberoi. It will premiere digitally, positively by year-end. She also has Sukhee in her pipeline, which she announced in March. The film will be directed by Sonal Joshi and produced under the banners of Gulshan Kumar and Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series in association with Vikram Malhotra and Shikhaa Sharma’s Abundantia Entertainment.
