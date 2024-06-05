THROWBACK: When Priyanka Chopra beat hubby Nick Jonas in Mortal Kombat and latter called her 'little competitive'

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas never miss a chance to set major couple goals. They frequently share pictures together and engage in playful banter in each other’s comment sections, showering praise. They clearly enjoy each other's company, as evident from their social media presence. Nick Jonas had once even shared pictures of Priyanka celebrating her victory over him in a video game, while he sported a sullen expression.

When Priyanka Chopra defeated Nick Jonas in Mortal Kombat

Nick Jonas took to Instagram earlier, sharing throwback pictures of the time when he lost to Priyanka Chopra in the video game Mortal Kombat, jokingly mentioning that she gets a little competitive.

The singer dropped three photos on his Instagram account and wrote, "Throwback to that time she kicked my ass in Mortal Kombat. Safe to say she’s just a little competitive."

In the first picture, the couple is engrossed in the game, while in the next one, PeeCee emerges victorious, leaping from her seat. In the final picture, she celebrates with a victory dance, contrasting with Nick's visibly unhappy expression.

About Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas

Priyanka and Nick first connected through a direct message on social media in 2016, and they made their debut as a couple on the Met Gala red carpet in 2017. Their relationship officially began in 2018, leading to their wedding in December of the same year at Jodhpur's Umaid Bhawan Palace. The couple joyfully welcomed their daughter, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, into the world in 2022.

Priyanka Chopra on professional front

Priyanka Chopra's most recent role was in the 2023 American romantic-comedy drama Love Again. Currently, she is in Australia filming for her upcoming movie The Bluff, directed by Frank E Flowers. Set in the 19th-century Caribbean, the film revolves around a former female pirate (played by Priyanka) who finds herself needing to protect her family as the mysterious consequences of her past actions resurface.

Apart from The Bluff, Priyanka Chopra will star in Heads Of State, alongside Idris Elba and John Cena. She is also set to appear in the highly anticipated second season of the spy thriller series Citadel. Priyanka Chopra is also slated to feature in Farhan Akhtar's Jee Le Zara. Reports indicate that the film, which was previously delayed, may soon resume production.

