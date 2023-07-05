Vidya Balan reveals her idea of romance, husband Siddharth making first move and sensationalizing relationship

Vidya Balan, the versatile Bollywood actress known for her powerful performances and unconventional choice of roles, recently opened up about her personal life and shared an intriguing revelation about her relationship with her husband, film producer Siddharth Roy Kapur. The couple has been married for more than a decade. Vidya Balan began her acting career in the television industry before transitioning to the big screen. She quickly gained recognition for her exceptional talent and mesmerizing screen presence.

Vidya Balan on husband Siddharth Roy Kapur

Vidya and Siddharth are very guarded about their personal life. In a recent interview, Vidya got candid about their relationship and shared how they won over each other. Vidya said, "I think it was lust at first sight. Of course, there's an emotional connection, but at first, it's a physical attraction. He is the most good-looking man I know." Besides Siddharth's good looks, Vidya shared that she got attracted to how Siddharth is a secure man. "He is the most secure man I ever met. I have seen my father who is very secure. And we look for our parents in our partner. So, what drew me towards him is how secure he was. He is very private but very authentic," added the actress.

How Siddharth changed Vidya over the years

Vidya Balan admitted that she has changed over the years and has become very private, just like her husband. The Dirty Picture actress admitted that things were different initially, and she actually sensationalized their relationship. “I was also playing to the gallery when I said things about him, I wanted to sensationalize things.” she said. Talking about making the first move, it was Siddharth who made the first move and impressed the actress.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Vidya will be seen in Anu Menon's directorial, Neeyat. The movie also stars Ram Kapoor, Rahul Bose, and Shahana Goswami.

