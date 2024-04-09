WATCH: Akshay Kumar-Tiger Shroff offer prayers at Abu Dhabi’s BAPS Hindu Mandir ahead of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan release

Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff are currently gearing up for the release of their highly-anticipated movie, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. The film is just a couple of days away from its theatrical release. While the anticipation for the film is already high, Ali Abbas Zafar’s directorial is already stirring the internet. On the other hand, the lead duo of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan sought divine intervention as they visited the BAPS Hindu Mandir in Abu Dhabi.

Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff seek blessings at BAPS Hindu Mandir in Abu Dhabi

Today, on April 9, a while back, Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff jointly made a collaborative post on the Instagram handle. The video offered a glimpse of their visit to the holy BAPS Hindu Mandir in Abu Dhabi. The duo offered their prayers ahead of their film’s release. In the video posted on the internet, Akshay and Tiger were seen touching the priest’s feet to seek his blessings and sharing a warm hug before making their way to the temple.

The video further features both the stars dressed in their traditional best, offering prayers to the deities residing in the temple. Sharing the video, both the stars wished fans on the occasion of Gudi Padwa and Navratri. The caption read, “Got the opportunity to visit the BAPS Hindu Mandir in Abu Dhabi, it was an absolutely divine experience. और हाँ, नवरात्रि, गुड़ी पड़वा और उगादि की ढेर सारी शुभकामनाएँ. May these auspicious occasions bring joy, prosperity, and new beginnings to you and your loved ones! @abudhabimandir”

Take a look:

It is worth mentioning that Akshay and Tiger are currently in the UAE to promote their film. While fans were awaiting the film’s release with bated breath, makers on Monday pushed the film’s release a day further. Earlier scheduled for April 10, the film will now release on April 11. In a video shared on their social media, it was revealed by Akshay that the release has been pushed a day ahead because Eid falls on April 10 in the UAE, which means April 11 in India.

The eagerly-awaited Bade Miyan Chote Miyan stars Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff in the titular role along with Sonakshi Sinha, Alaya F, Manushi Chhillar, Prithviraj Sukumaran, and Ronit Roy among others in key roles. Made under the creative direction of Ali Abbas Zafar, the film is backed by Vashu Bhagnani’s Pooja Entertainment.

ALSO READ: Sandeep Reddy Vanga wishes to make biopic on Michael Jackson; says the question is 'who would be the right actor’