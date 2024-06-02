WATCH: Kartik Aaryan screams his heart out in London stadium as Real Madrid wins UEFA Champions League

It’s the season of Champions. In the recently held UEFA Champions League finals, Real Madrid beat Borussia Dortmund by 2-0. Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan also attended the larger-than-life ballgame and shared several videos and pictures of the same which are now going viral - including the one where he can be seen screaming in joy after Madrid’s win.

Kartik Aaryan shares video of him expressing joy over Madrid’s win

In a video dropped right from London’s Wembley Stadium of UK, Kartik can be seen cheering for Los Blancos as Real Madrid won the Champions League for the 15th time. Dressed in a three-piece suit, the actor even unbuttoned his outfit to show his Madrid jersey. Indirectly promoting his upcoming Chandu Champion, Kartik captioned his video, “Champions...Hala Madrid!!”

Not only that, but the Dhamaka actor also shared several videos in his Instagram story including one featuring the jam-packed Wembley Stadium. In an extended video, Kartik unbuttoned his shirt clearly to show the Real Madrid jersey which was a little invisible in his feed video.

Kartik Aaryan also posted a picture with Real Madrid legend Luis Figo who is also the current UEFA ambassador. Figo can be seen giving a ball to the actor in the picture which was captioned, "Ye ball toh main hi rakhunga #Figo [I will keep this ball.]" In another post, Kartik shared a click and quoted that he is "ready for the Finals."

On June 2nd, Kartik Aaryan dropped a video alongside Spanish footballer Luis Garcia where they can be seen predicting the UEFA Final result. Where Kartik predicted that Real Madrid would win, Luis Garcia thought that Dortmund would defeat Real Madrid by 2-1. Aaryan captioned the post, “Here's a Champion prediction alongside #ChampionsLeague winner Luis Garcia for the UCL final! Let us know in the comments who will win tonight ?”

On the work front, Kartik Aaryan's Chandu Champion is getting ready to hit the theatres on June 14. The movie directed by Kabir Khan also stars Bhuvan Arora, Yashpal Sharma, Aniruddh Dave, and Bhagyashri Borse among others. It is being jointly produced by Kabir and Sajid Nadiadwala.

