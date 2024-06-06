'What Tiger Shroff can do himself, many cannot do even with cables', claims Nikitin Dheer; 'People troll him...'

Nikitin Dheer captured hearts and rose to prominence with his portrayal of Thangabali in Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone's romantic comedy Chennai Express. Since then, the actor has consistently played antagonistic roles in several movies, establishing a reputation for himself.

In a recent interview, Nikitin Dheer discussed actor Tiger Shroff, stating that no one should underestimate him despite his recent string of flops, as he is destined for greatness. Scroll down to read more!

Nikitin Dheer says Tiger Shroff is destined to be a star

In a recent conversation with Siddharth Kanan, Nikitin expressed that considering Tiger Shroff a failure after a series of unsuccessful films would be a significant mistake. Praising Tiger, Nikitin expressed “I feel Tiger is going to be a very big star, his ups and downs aside, he has a certain madness towards his work and that can never fail. He is superb. What Tiger Shroff can do himself, many people cannot do even with cables."

Continuing to shower praise on the star, Dheer said, "He is the king of action, the kind of body he makes others do that with CGI. People troll him so much, but he always smiles, he is a human being and must be feeling bad, but I have never seen him say anything untoward to anybody."

Nikitin further added, “Tiger is very hard-working, I know him even before he entered the films, and was gearing up for his debut. He always had something in him. Time keeps changing, but if you are dedicated, nothing can affect you.”

Advertisement

Nikitin Dheer's work front

Nikitin Dheer was last seen in Rohit Shetty's Indian Police Force co-starring Sidharth Malhotra, Shila Shetty Kundra, and Vivek Oberoi. Recently, Dheer was also seen playing Raavan in Srimad Ramayan. Up next, he will be seen in the Kannada movie Martin.

Tiger Shroff on the work front

Meanwhile, Tiger Shroff was last seen in Bade Miyan Chote Miyan co-starring Akshay Kumar, Alaya F, Manushi Chhillar, and Sonakshi Sinha. Unfortunately, the movie failed to impress the audience and critics.

Recently Pinkvilla reported that Tiger Shroff and Karan Johar have engaged in discussions on various topics over the past few months and have come up with something particularly thrilling. The source close to development added that the film will be produced by Karan Johar under his banner, Dharma Productions.

After going through several scripts, both Tiger and Karan feel that this is the best film for Tiger to return to the big screen in 2025. The modalities are being worked out and an announcement is expected to be made by the end of June.

Advertisement

The source elaborated that the film would delve into a different aspect of Tiger Shroff, and for the time being, the director's name has been kept confidential. The source remarked that the film is certainly intended to be an entertaining spectacle, but the character's portrayal will be distinct from anything he has undertaken in the past decade.

He is currently in discussions with Sajid Nadiadwala regarding Baaghi 4, with plans for the project to commence in early 2025. The film is in the scripting phase, and once that is complete, the producers will select a director and formally announce the film. Tiger is best known for his performances in Heropanti, War, Baaghi and Baaghi 2.

ALSO READ: Karan Johar calls Akshay Kumar-Tiger Shroff’s Bade Miyan Chote Miyan ‘festive bonanza’; says 'can’t wait to watch' Ajay Devgn in Maidaan