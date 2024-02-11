Yami Gautam lauds lady NIA officer’s bold actions for Article 370; calls it one of most ‘incredible operations’

Yami Gautam worked in multiple Indian language movies before she finally made her Bollywood debut in 2012 with Vicky Donor. After gracing the big screen with OMG 2 last year, the actress is excited to come up with a thriller titled Article 370.

Yami Gautam praises the real-life operation held for Article 370

After working across genres in the industry, Yami Gautam is all set to come up with the first action film of her career. Article 370 showcases how the Indian government revoked the special status granted to Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370 of the Indian Constitution. A while ago, the actress took to X (formerly Twitter) and shared her experience of being associated with the movie.

In her post, she also heaped praises on all the people and agencies who joined hands to make the mission a success. Reposting a tweet by a journalist, the actress penned, “Thanks Akhilesh Ji! It was truly one of the most incredible operations where so many different agencies came together to pull off an impossible task that changed the destiny of Indian, that too without anyone getting wind of it. Excited to show our audiences the events that you have mentioned and a lot more in our film, especially the bold actions taken by the lady NIA officer!” (sic)

Take a look:

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Yami Gautam opens up on working with Aditya Dhar post-marriage in Article 370; ‘It was always about right script’