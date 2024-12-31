Year Ender 2024: 6 biggest Bollywood collaborations that were rage online; Deepika Padukone joining Diljit Dosanjh during his Bangalore concert and more

2024 was the year of surprises. Throughout this year, we saw several Bollywood celebs making headlines with their life updates and major collaborations. Be it Deepika Padukone’s first public appearance at Diljit Dosanjh’s concert after delivering her daughter Dua or watching several big stars share the screen in Rohit Shetty’s Singham Again, we have seen it all. Here’s a quick recap of the biggest Bollywood collaborations of the year that no one saw coming.

6 biggest Bollywood collaborations of the year:

1. Deepika Padukone joins Diljit Dosanjh on stage

On December 6, visuals from Diljit Dosanjh’s Bangalore concert went viral. While he succeeded in entertaining the audience with his electrifying performance, Deepika Padukone joining him on stage was the highlight of the evening. The stars had a lovely time jamming to Diljit’s song Lover live together. In a clip, the Piku actress was also seen giving Kannada lessons to the Punjabi singer. It’s worth mentioning that this was DP’s first public appearance after she welcomed her daughter, Dua Singh Padukone, in September 2024.

2. Rohit Shetty brings big celebs together in Singham Again

With his latest movie, Rohit Shetty did the most exciting thing ever. He managed to bring an impressive ensemble cast of actors together for the actioner, Singham Again. Co-produced by Ajay Devgn’s production house Devgn Films, the movie featured Ajay alongside Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, Tiger Shroff, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Deepika Padukone, Arjun Kapoor, Jackie Shroff, Ashutosh Rana, Ravi Kishan, Shweta Tiwari, Dayanand Shetty and others. The fifth installment of Shetty's Cop Universe franchise also showcased Salman Khan making a cameo appearance as Inspector Chulbul Pandey.

3. Deepika Padukone, Anil Kapoor and Hrithik Roshan in Fighter

Another big Bollywood collaboration of the year was watching Deepika Padukone, Anil Kapoor, and Hrithik Roshan in Siddharth Anand’s Fighter. Who would have thought the three stars would come together to lead the first installment of a planned aerial action franchise? The trio’s appearance together made the movie a massive success.

4. Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi in Merry Christmas

Throughout their acting career, Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi gave several great performances. However, the idea of bringing the two stars together for a mystery thriller film only crossed the mind of filmmaker Sriram Raghavan. The director created an entertainer that started getting the love it deserved after its OTT debut. Have you watched Merry Christmas yet?

5. Ananya Panday and Vikramaditya Motwane’s worlds clashing in CTRL

Ananya Panday and Vikramaditya Motwane are two B-town artists who belong to different worlds. Ananya, who made her debut with Student of the Year 2, worked in multiple film genres since. But this was the first time, she acted in a screenlife thriller film directed by Motwane. It was interesting to see how the worlds of Ananya Panday and Vikramaditya Motwane clash in CTRL. The audience’s positive reaction to the 2024 film is proof they did a splendid job together.

6. Diljit Dosanjh and Pitbull for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 title track

One of the most unexpected collabs of the year was when Diljit Dosanjh and American rapper, singer, and actor Pitbull joined hands for Kartik Aaryan’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. Their fans jumped in joy when the makers announced that the two global sensations would be singing the title track of the horror-comedy movie, along with Neeraj Shridhar. Anees Bazmee’s film also saw a dance face-off between Vidya Balan and Madhuri Dixit.

