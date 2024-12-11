CTRL director Vikramaditya Motwane expresses displeasure over Pushpa 2 taking over cinemas and leaving no space for All We Imagine As Light; 'we deserve this'

Vikramaditya Motwane is one of the most upfront filmmakers in Bollywood, and he has already been honest with his views on films and the film industry. Recently, he expressed his disappointment over multiplexes who have put up multiple shows of Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2 in one day, ignoring Payal Kapadia's critically acclaimed film All We Imagine As Light.

Taking to his Instagram stories, Vikramaditya Motwane shared a screenshot of multiplex schedules with Pushpa 2's multiple screenings in a single day. On the other hand, All We Imagine As Light has few to no shows in different multiplexes.

He captioned it, writing, "And yet, Payal's incredible success will mean nothing to us because we will throw her film out, not let it breathe or find an audience, and will have 36 shows a day of one film in a single multiplex. Congratulations. We deserve this (sic)."

Take a look at his Instagram stories below:

He later shared another screenshot of a news story where an insider shared that multiplexes were asked not to screen other films. He captioned it, writing, "Ah, the plot thickens… Not that we should start feeling sorry for our favorite multiplex chain (yeah, you know the one). The irony of them being strong-armed after they've done the exact same thing in the past multiple times to producers is just."

Advertisement

He also mentioned that this is a wrong trend because and no one should be able to monopolise multiplexes and every big film will take cue from this, it will be disastrous for the film industry.

This controversy comes after Payal Kapadia's All We Imagine As Light earned Golden Globe nominations for Best Director—Motion Picture and Best Motion Picture in a Non-English Language that has made the country proud.

Before this, her film also won at the New York Film Critics Circle and Grand Prix at the Cannes Film Festival, which was celebrated in the Hindi film industry. The film, starring Kani Kusruti, Divya Prabha, and Chhaya Kadam, has faced challenges in its domestic run, with limited screenings and no OTT platform yet acquiring its streaming rights.

Filmmaker Hansal Mehta this information last month in a post on X stating (formerly Twitter), "And from what I hear, no OTT platform is buying All We Imagine As Light. The harsh reality of making independent films in India. This is no country for the spectacular All We Imagine As Light. HOPE I'M PROVED WRONG." Pre

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Pushpa 2, starring Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahadh Faasil, has become an instant hit at the box office since its release on December 5.

ALSO READ: CTRL director Vikramaditya Motwane defends Ananya Panday against ‘nepo kid’ criticism; calls Sonam Kapoor ‘one of biggest readers in industry’