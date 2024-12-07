New mom Deepika Padukone teaching Kannada to Diljit Dosanjh during Bangalore concert is sweetest thing on internet: WATCH

Deepika Padukone has been keeping busy with nurturing her newborn child whom she delivered in September 2024. While she set major maternity fashion goals and worked throughout her pregnancy, the actress has been mission-in-action since the arrival of her little girl. But she recently decided to make her first official public appearance at Diljit Dosanjh’s Bangalore concert. She went up on stage and even taught the Punjabi artist some lines in Kannada.

On December 6, several visuals from Diljit Dosanjh’s recent singing concert in Bangalore went viral. While the actor-singer made the crowd go gaga over his soulful voice, the audience got a major surprise when he welcomed Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone on stage. The stars had a lovely time jamming to Diljit’s song Lover live on stage.

While that happened, a viral clip shows the Piku actress giving Kannada lessons to the ace artist. In the video shared by a fan on X (formerly Twitter), both the stars can be seen sharing the stage. On Dosanjh’s request, she taught him to say ‘Nanu Ninige Preetistini’ soon after which the viewers couldn’t stop rooting and cheering for them.

The Crew actor also took a moment to express his admiration for the female actress. In DP’s honor, he said, “Deepika Padukone, can you believe guys? She has worked incredibly and we have seen her on the big screen. Never did I think I would see her from so close. She is lovely and created her place in Bollywood solely because of her hard work. We are all very proud of her.”

For her first appearance after giving birth to her daughter Dua, Padukone decided to go with a comfortable outfit. She was seen sporting a white sweatshirt with blue denim pants and a pair of sneakers. With minimal makeup, she left her hair loose for the magical night.

Another video from the concert showed her enjoying the Punjabi singer’s electrifying performance. She was also seen vibing on Diljit's version of Choli Ke Peeche song from Kareena Kapoor Khan starrer Crew. Meanwhile, on the work front, she was last seen in Rohit Shetty’s Singham Again.

