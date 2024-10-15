Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3: Gear up for ‘coolest collab’ of Diljit Dosanjh and Pitbull as they give new twist to title track; don’t miss Kartik Aaryan’s banger moves

Get ready, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 fans! Kartik Aaryan’s Rooh Baba is about to make waves globally with an exciting collaboration featuring Diljit Dosanjh and Pitbull, adding a fresh twist to the title track. Yes, you heard it right!

Today, October 15, Kartik Aaryan took to Instagram to reveal the teaser for the much-anticipated title track of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, leaving everyone pleasantly surprised. The global Punjabi sensation Diljit Dosanjh has added another impressive achievement to his repertoire by teaming up with international music icon Pitbull, known as Mr. Worldwide. Together, they’ve infused the title track with a fresh twist that's winning hearts everywhere!

At the forefront of the title track is India’s heartthrob, Kartik Aaryan, dazzling fans with his smooth dance moves and signature swag, delivering exactly what they’ve been eagerly anticipating! The teaser also announced that the song will drop tomorrow. Kartik captioned the post, “Rooh Baba goes Global with the Coolest Collab DILJIT x PITBULL N the OG NEERAJ. Get Ready for the #SpookySlide!”

This sneak peek has fans buzzing with anticipation for the full track, set to drop soon! The soundtrack, composed by Tanishk Bagchi, known for his chart-topping recreations, brings a fresh flair, while the original composition by Pritam has cemented the Bhool Bhulaiyaa franchise as iconic with its unforgettable melodies.

This isn't Pitbull's first venture with Indian artists. Five years ago, he teamed up with Guru Randhawa for the hit track Slowly Slowly, released by T-Series, which enjoyed massive success and topped the charts.

Meanwhile, Diljit has been featured in numerous hit tracks this year. From acting in and singing Naina for Crew to lending his voice for Prabhas' Bhairava Anthem in Kalki 2898 AD, Diljit is clearly in high demand, showcasing his versatility and appeal across various projects.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is gearing up to illuminate this Diwali, hitting theaters on November 1, 2024. This eagerly awaited sequel stars Kartik Aaryan, reprising his fan-favorite role as Rooh Baba from the hit Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, alongside the talented Triptii Dimri, Vidya Balan, and Madhuri Dixit.

Under the direction of Anees Bazmee and produced by Bhushan Kumar, the film is set to carry forward the cherished legacy of Bollywood's beloved horror-comedy franchise. Audiences can expect a thrilling clash at the box office as it goes head-to-head with Singham Again!

