EXCLUSIVE: Ajay Devgn on Salman Khan’s cameo as Chulbul Pandey in Singham Again: “We share a great bond"

Singham Again is running well in theatres so far. The movie is approaching Rs 200 crore net at the Indian box office and Rs 300 crore at the worldwide box office. A week after their big Diwali release, Ajay Devgn and Rohit Shetty graced Pinkvilla with an exclusive masterclass of theirs, where they discussed about how well their film is doing at the box office, what they are working on next, and more. Ajay Devgn candidly spoke about his bond with Salman Khan, who lent a guest appearance as Inspector Chulbul Pandey in Singham Again.

Ajay Devgn Talks About His Bond With Salman Khan And Other Actors From The 90s

In the exclusive Pinkvilla Masterclass hosted by Himesh Mankad, Ajay Devgn was asked to talk about the bond he shares with Salman Khan. He emphasised on the fact that they graciously lend guest appearances in each other's films. The Singham actor answered, "We started together. He started one-two years before me. We've always shared a great bond. All of us who started around that time, share a great rapport. Even in the middle of the night, we can call each other." "We know that we are there for each other", he said.

Watch the Pinkvilla Masterclass Featuring Ajay Devgn and Rohit Shetty

Rohit Shetty Passionately Talks About Directing Ajay Devgn And Salman Khan In A Film Together; Confirms His Next As Golmaal 5

In the Pinkvilla Masterclass, Rohit Shetty passionately spoke about directing Ajay Devgn and Salman Khan in the next cop movie he makes featuring iconic characters - Bajirao Singham and Chulbul Pandey. The movie is going to be titled Mission Chulbul Singham. It is going to be a standalone film and won't have cameos of other cops part of the universe. While it is sure that Shetty will be directing Salman Khan and Ajay Devgn in a film together in the near future, Mission Chulbul Singham won't be his next. In the talk session, he said that he is looking to make Golmaal 5 next. The response from the fans when the director mentioned Golmaal 5 was euphoric.

Singham Again In Theatres

Singham Again plays at a theatre near you, now. You can book the tickets for the film from the box office or from online ticketing applications. Have you watched Singham Again yet? If yes, what did you feel about the film?

