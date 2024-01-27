Fighter Opening Weekend Box Office: Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone film tops Rs 90 crore in 3 days

The Siddharth Anand directorial Fighter is showing a good trend at the box office through it’s first 3 days run as the total collections stands at Rs 90 crore as per estimates. The Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone-led aerial action thriller opened at Rs 23 crore on Thursday and jumped to Rs 39 crore on Republic Day. The eyes were on a crucial Saturday test and the film has managed to get passing marks in the result if the early estimates are anything to go by. According to our tracking, Fighter has collected in the range of Rs 27.00 to 28.00 crore on the third day.

Fighter is ready to enter the Rs 100 crore club in 4 Days

The core business of Fighter is coming from the National Multiplex Chains – PVRInox and Cinepolis. Through the 3-day run, the national players have collected Rs 47.00 crore, contributing 53 percent to the total business. There was a possibility of Fighter staying in the range similar to the first day on Saturday, but there is appreciation in the urban areas which has led to a 25 percent jump over Thursday. The Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone film will be looking at a 4-day extended weekend of Rs 120 crore.

There was fear within the industry around the film post the start of Rs 23 crore, but the nerves are now easing down as Fighter is showing some trend at the ticket window. The 4-day total will be a lot better than what it looked like post the start. The numbers are good, and the hope is that the trend to continue on the weekdays.

Fighter will look to show 15 to 20 percent jump on Sunday

There isn’t much of a competition for Fighter through its run and the film should show those big jumps on Saturdays and Sundays in the weeks to follow. It’s now on Fighter to consolidate the Saturday hold with a jump of 15 to 20 percent on Sunday, and if that happens, one can be sure of a good hold in numbers on Monday.

It’s a daily test fighter in its run and staying true to its title, the film is managing to surpass all the challenges and stay in the race of hitting the HIT number, but the eyes will be on hold on Monday. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

