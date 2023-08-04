Poll: Choose your favorite K-pop artist; BTS’ Ian aka Jungkook or DPR IAN

BTS’ Jungkook recently had shared a TikTok of ENHYPEN members taking part in Seven dance challenge and he didn’t realize that he was also sharing his TikTok nickname,which was Ian. The fans were loving it but after noticing, he changed it and expressed how embarrassed he was as he didn’t know. For people who aren’t aware, Ian was supposed to be his original stage name but right before debut, they decided to change it to his real name.

BTS’ Jungkook and DPR’s Ian:

After that incident, fans have been teasing him with that. Another Ian that is in the industry is DPR IAN, whose real name is Christian Yu. He is a Korean-Australian R&B artist who has made his name for his deep vocals and amazing physique. Many fans also noticed how similar the two artists are when it comes to physique, tattoos and mannerisms. They have been calling it the two Ians and showing how they dress similarly as well. Take the poll to see if others also love your Ian as much as you!

