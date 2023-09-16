Quiz: Is BTS’ Jungkook your date or best friend? Choose some K-dramas and find out

Jungkook is referred to as the golden boy and golden maknae of BTS because he is the youngest member of the group and is capable of doing anything. All along, he has been known to look like a rabbit with charming teeth and an innocent face; however, in front of an audience, he changes into a magnetic artist. Jungkook has also maintained that image over the years, even though he has had a lot of tattoos and piercings. His fans still think of him as the small bunny who became a part of BTS.

Jungkook’s recent activities:

As per the latest British Official Chart released on September 15th, Seven positioned 31st, down 3 spots from the earlier week. Seven is acquiring popularity by remaining in the main 40 for quite a long time after entering the chart in the third spot. Recently, through TikTok, Jungkook posted the mission song for Mnet's Street Woman Fighter 2 called Smoke. Jungkook emanated his own hip dance, unparalleled magnetism, and cool energy, and his video editing abilities further expanded the feeling of immersion.

