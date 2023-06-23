Quiz: Will BLACKPINK’s Rosé be the main lead of your series? Create a fun drama and we’ll let you know

Rosé was born in New Zealand and raised in Australia. After a successful audition in 2012, she signed with the South Korean label YG Entertainment and trained for four years before making her debut as a member of the girl group BLACKPINK in August 2016. Rosé made her solo debut in March 2021 with her single album R. In its first week, the album sold 448,089 copies, the most for a Korean female soloist. The lead single, On the Ground, became the highest-charting song by a Korean female soloist on the US Billboard Hot 100, the ARIA Singles Chart, and the UK Singles Chart. It peaked in the top five domestically.

Rosé’s activities:

While BLACKPINK is cruising through the largest K-pop girl group tour ever, they dyed Australia pink and captivated music fans around the world. Rosé, a member of Australia who spent her childhood in Melbourne, is deeply cherished. The venue was filled with pink cheering rods and more enthusiastic shouts from local fans than ever before. As if in response, the band members gave off a lot of energy until the final encore, making a strong connection with the audience.

Wait for a few second for the quiz to appear below:

ALSO READ: Is Snowdrop’s Baek Ji Won joining Park Bo Gum, IU’s Netflix drama Thank You For Your Hard Work? Details here