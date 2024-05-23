Revenant's Oh Jung Se to headline upcoming action drama Polaris alongside Jun Ji Hyun and Kang Dong Won

Polaris is an upcoming drama which would be starring Jun Ji Hyun and Kang Dong Won. Revenant star Oh Jung Se was reported to have joined the cast of the drama. The actor is known for his roles in hit dramas like It's Okay Not to Be Okay, Sweet Home, Hot Stove League and many more. He would be reuniting with Jirisan co-star Jun Ji Hyun for this project.

Oh Jung Se to lead Polaris with Jun Ji Hyun and Kang Dong Won

On May 23, it was reported that actor Oh Jung Se has been confirmed to be a part of the upcoming drama Polaris alongside Jun Ji Huun and Kang Dong Won. Oh Jung Se and Jun Ji Hyun have previously worked together in the mystery drama Jirisan. Oh Jung Se made his debut in 2003 with the film Into the Mirror. In 2004, he made his first appearance in a drama with Someday. He is known for projects like Cobweb, Extreme Job, Revenant and many more.

More about Polaris

Kang Dong Won and Jun Ji Hyun will be leading the action romance Polaris. It tells the story of spies who lost their identities and strive to find them again. The project is being directed by Kin Hee Won who is known for hits like Queen of Tears, Little Women, Vincenzo, The Crowned Clown and more. Jung Seo Kyung, who is known for Little Women, The Handmaiden and is the scriptwriter for the drama.

The broadcast network for Polaris is yet to be decided. Jun Ji Hyun, Kang Dong Won and Oh Jung Se will be appearing in the main roles. Jun Ji Hyun is known for being a part of popular projects like My Sassy Girl and The Legend of the Blue Sea. Kang Dong Won has worked in hit films like Broker and Golden Slumber.

