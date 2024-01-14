SEVENTEEN’s Seungkwan exits ongoing concert in Philippines due to poor health; fans extend heartfelt messages

Famous K-pop boy group SEVENTEEN arrived in Bulacan, Philippines, to perform their two concerts, which are part of their 2023-2024 tour titled FOLLOW. On January 13, the group set the stage on fire during the first concert at the Philippine Sports Stadium in Bulacan. Unfortunately, the member Seungkwan had to leave the concert midway due to health issues.

Fans were quick to notice that the singer seemed exhausted and not in the best shape from the start of the concert, even during the soundcheck rehearsal. They have expressed their worries about Seungkwan's well-being and highlighted the growing significance of health problems faced by K-pop artists due to their demanding schedules.

SEVENTEEN’s Seungkwan leaves concert midway due to poor health

Several videos from SEVENTEEN’s FOLLOW concert have gone viral, where Seungkwan can be seen exhausted and struggling to perform. Despite that, the singer continued to show his professionalism and persisted on stage. After completing the unit songs, the group re-entered the stage without Seungkwan.

Fellow member Hoshi revealed that Seungkwan would be sitting out for the remainder of the concert as he hadn’t been feeling well since morning. However, SEVENTEEN's agency PLEDIS Entertainment is yet to give an update regarding Seungkwan’s health as the group is supposed to perform another concert in the Philippines on 14 January.

Advertisement

‘Get well soon’ messages started pouring on social media as soon as CARATS (SEVENTEEN’s fandom) got to know about Seungkwan’s health.

Here are some fan reactions:

More about SEVENTEEN’s Seungkwan

Seungkwan is a vocalist from the popular boy group SEVENTEEN and its subunit called BSS (BooSeokSoon). The other members of the group are: S.Coups, Jeonghan, Joshua, Jun, Hoshi, Wonwoo, Woozi, DK, Mingyu, The8, Vernon, and Dino. The group debuted with an EP titled 17 Carat, which turned out to be the longest-charting K-pop album of the year in the United States. Apart from his singing career, Seungkwan has been a constant face of South Korean variety shows, including Prison Life of Fools (2019), Idol Dictation Contest (2021), and The Devil’s Plan (2023)

Besides SEVENTEEN's discography, Seungkwan has lent his voice to various K-dramas OSTs, such as the single Kind of Love for the suspense series Mother (2018) and another song titled Go for the melodrama Record of Youth (2020).

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

ALSO READ: SEVENTEEN breaks BTS’ 5 year record by being no. 1 on January boy group brand reputation rankings