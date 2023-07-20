Poll: SEVENTEEN's BSS, NCT's DoJaeJung, TWICE's MiMoSa and more; Pick your favorite K-pop trio

From SEVENTEEN's BSS to Cube Entertainment's TRIPLE H, it's time to pick your favorite K-pop trio among some of the iconic groups.

K-pop Trios

SEVENTEEN's BSS includes members Seungkwan, D.K., and Hoshi, the trio made a comeback with their song Fighting in 2023. NCT's subunit trio DoJaeJung consists of Doyoung, Jaehyun, and Jungwoo who showed their charisma with their debut song Perfume. TWICE's Japanese line which includes Mina, Momo and Sana also released their song Do not touch in Japanese on July 13, 2023, making fans go crazy over their infectious music. LOONA's ODD EYE CIRCLE includes Kim Lip, Choerry, and JinSoul have been actively spreading their unique music style among K-pop fans since 2017. After the sudden disbandment of GFriend, 3 members Eunha, SinB, and Umji of the group came along to make a new trio called VIVIZ. Cube Entertainment's iconic trio made of Hyuna and PENTAGON's Hui and E'Dawn released some crazy music until 2018.

