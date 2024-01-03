Lee Young Ji apologises for sharing SEVENTEEN’s DK’s New Year message after backlash

Rapper Lee Young Ji issued an apology to her international fans following criticism over a recent Instagram post. Lee Young Ji is renowned for her friendships with major K-pop idols, including SEVENTEEN's DK. They collaborated on SEVENTEEN BSS's track Fighting and performed it live. DK has also appeared on Lee Young Ji's show, My Alcohol Diary.

On January 1, Young Ji posted a New Year's message she received from DK on Instagram. In response to DK's heartfelt wish, she replied with a simple "Ah, sunbaenim." International fans expressed immediate displeasure, criticizing Lee Young Ji for sharing private messages with DK, a top idol, and perceived her short response as mockery, especially given her previous comments about DK's lengthy messages.

After facing social media criticism, Young Ji appeared to acknowledge the international discourse. On January 2, she posted an apology on her social media in English, expressing gratitude for DK's messages and clarifying that she had permission to share the message.

She said, “I'm so sorry guys I didn’t mean that. I am always thankful for the caring texts and sweetheart sunbae moments from him. And I also learned from him how to be gentle and passionate all the time in this industry which makes me respect him even more. Yes. the screenshot was cut off, but of course, I replied. Also, I asked him if I could upload this, and got permission to upload. But I understand how you guys feel about this tweet and I’ll be more careful with my behavior. sorry for everyone. I’ll be more careful. and I'm not gonna upload this type of tweet I promise to you.”

When the apology was posted, some argued that there was no need for her to apologize, suggesting that her post was being overly scrutinized. On the other hand, others stressed that it wasn't a witch hunt but rather an effort to highlight the image of DK that she inadvertently accentuated and that might be against his preferences.

In a past episode of her show featuring SEVENTEEN members DK and Joshua, Lee Young Ji mentioned feeling pressured to respond in kind to the former’s detailed messages. The older star later apologized, expressing unawareness of the situation. Netizens also recalled a segment where DK mentioned being hurt by Lee Young Ji's comment that he was "too much" after filming together. She said, “He sends me messages as lengthy as spam, like ‘Hey Young Ji.' His texts follow the 5W1H format. To respond to him, I feel compelled to match the length of his messages. I sense an obligation to reply similarly.”

About Lee Young Ji

Lee Young Ji is a South Korean rapper who achieved victory in High School Rapper 3 and Show Me the Money 11. Additionally, she serves as the host of the web talk show My Alcohol Diary.

