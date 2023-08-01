WATCH: SEVENTEEN’s Hoshi, The8, Dino REACT hilariously to Jun’s new Chinese drama Exclusive Fairytale

Recently, SEVENTEEN’s Jun’s Chinese romance drama Exclusive Fairytale was released and has been getting a lot of attention even before its release because of the steamy scenes that were shown as well as the edits that have spread like wildfire across Twitter and Instagram. Later, IQIYI released a video of SEVENTEEN’s Hoshi, The8 and Dino reacting to Jun’s drama and their reaction got Carats (SEVENTEEN’s fandom) laughing out loud.

SEVENTEEN’s performance unit react to Jun’s Chinese drama Exclusive Fairytale:

In the video, they play clips of his drama while The8, Hoshi and Dino watch on and Jun feels embarrassed. They saw the kiss scenes and reacted hilariously while Hoshi asked Jun, “Did you brush your teeth before the scene?” which got the members as well as fans laughing even more. Previously, Vernon and Mingyu also reacted to the drama and they were just as ‘scandalized’ at seeing their member’s new side. The Chinese youth romance drama Exclusive Fairytale has 24 episodes and stars Jun and Zhang Mioyi. Jun is a visual person who radiates a stylish and ideal person in 'Exclusive Fairytale', however just for Xiaotu (played by Zhang Mioyi), he assumes the part of Ling Chao, who is fun loving and kind, and will help watchers to remember the great parts of childhood. Specifically, 'Exclusive Fairytale' is the first work wherein Jun, who worked as a child actor, assumed the main lead in the wake of turning into an adult. In 2006, Jun showed up in the job of Lin Hongzhi in the film 'Wild Dog' and won the Best Newcomer Award at the Hong Kong Film Directors' Association the following year.

SEVENTEEN’s activities:

On July 29th, a video named 'Summer excursion is a reason' was delivered on the YouTube channel 'Tteuntteun'. Jo Se Ho, Ji Seok Jin, Joshua and Hoshi from SEVENTEEN, and Yoo Jae Suk appeared in the recently released video. In the video, Joshua talked about buying a house for his mother in South Korea since she has been living in L.A for a long time. Hearing this, the rest of them were shocked. He said that since his mother took care of him all his life, he wanted to make sure she has time off as well now that he is earning money. He also asked her to stop working so she can enjoy her life.

