Actress Swathi Reddy to separate from husband Vikas Vasu? Deletes wedding photos

Tollywood actress Swathi Reddy, popularly known as Colors Swathi, hit the headlines for divorce rumors from her husband Vikas Vasu. According to reports, the actress is rumored to be parting ways with her husband. The speculations about her separation after she deleted wedding photos from social media.

It is said that Swathi reportedly deleted all her wedding pics with her husband Vikas. Ever since then, rumors about their split have been doing rounds in the tinsel town. However, there's no official confirmation regarding it yet. The actress has not yet reacted to the separation rumors.



Swathi Reddy's divorce rumours in 2020

Well, reportedly this is not the first time rumors of Swathi Reddy's divorce surfaced on social media. Earlier too rumors made to news after the actress hid all pictures and videos featuring her husband from Instagram. Later, she clarified and said that she archived them to clear out the profile and that there is nothing more to it. She even posted a video of how she archived them.

She also deactivated her Instagram after the separation rumors I. 2020 and said, "I thought social media was not the right place to be at that point in time. I am just an actor with a blue tick. Balancing an online life and real life was getting surreal."



About Colors Swathi

Swathi Reddy married Vikas in 2018. He is reportedly a pilot by profession, working in Indonesia. The wedding took place in a traditional Telugu ceremony in Hyderabad. She hosted a reception for her colleagues from Mollywood in Kerala.

Swathi Reddy made her debut as a lead actress in the Tamil film Subramaniapuram (2008) and earned recognition for her role in the Telugu film Ashta Chamma. Her other notable films include Aadavari Matalaku Arthale Verule, Swamy Ra Ra, Amen, and Karthikeya.

ALSO READ: Malayalam actress Sadhika Venugopal is "HAPPILY DIVORCED NOW'; opens up about her failed marriage