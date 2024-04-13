The Malayalam film industry experienced a chaotic past few days, as the PVR INOX theater chain decided not to showcase the latest blockbuster Malayalam films such as Aavesham, Varshangalkku Shesham, and Jai Ganesh. This decision also extended to the films released in the previous weeks, namely Aadujeevitham and Manjummel Boys.

Just when it appeared that the issue would not be resolved anytime soon, the KFPA (Kerala Film Producers Association) issued a statement that read, "Not a single Malayalam movie will be provided to PVR INOX until movies like Aadujeevitham, Aavesham, Manjummel Boys, Jai Ganesh, and Varshangalkku Shesham are compensated for."

The latest news circulating is that a resolution has been reached in the evening hours of April 13th. According to entertainment news tracker Sreedhar Pillai, the issue between KFPA and PVR INOX over the Virtual Print Fee (VPF) has been resolved.

PVR INOX will reportedly start advance bookings in all their locations across the country with immediate effect from tonight or by tomorrow's morning shows at the latest.

PVR INOX Vs KFPA issue resolved

While the new releases have already lost two golden days, Friday and Saturday, with the decision taking effect by Sunday, they will still enjoy a solid first weekend owing to the Vishu festival in Kerala.

Moreover, all three movies, Aavesham, Varshangalkku Shesham, and Jai Ganesh, have opened to positive reports from the audience, with houseful shows in many areas of Kerala as well as some parts of Bengaluru and Tamil Nadu.

The issue arose when the Kerala Film Producers Association asked the PVR Forum Mall to accept the digital print provided by the Malayalam Producer's Association. This measure was taken to combat the exorbitant VPFs quoted by certain digital mastering companies.

However, PVR INOX did not agree to the KFPA's request and, in turn, decided to ban the latest Malayalam film releases from screening across the country in what the KFPA termed as a move of 'high-handedness'.

More about the Vishu/Eid Malayalam releases

Aavesham, starring Fahadh Faasil in the lead role as ‘Ranga’ has opened to a tremendous response. The film has been written and directed by Romancham fame director Jithu Madhavan.

Varshangalkku Shesham starring Pranav Mohanlal, Dhyan Sreenivasan, Kalyani Priyadarshan, Nivin Pauly, and others has also opened to positive reports and has been written and directed by Vineeth Sreenivasan.

Jai Ganesh starring Unni Mukundan in the lead role, has been written and directed by Ranjith Shankar. The film promises to be a riveting mystery thriller with some touches of superhero elements.

ALSO READ: Fahadh Faasil in and as Karate Chandran for next film; UNSEEN photos revealed