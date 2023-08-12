EXCLUSIVE: Anurag Kashyap on being part of Vijay, Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Leo; Reveals deets about next directorial

Anurag Kashyap, who is presently doing the festival rounds with Rahul Bhat and Sunny Leone starrer Kennedy, has already started working on his next. In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, the filmmaker revealed that he has recently finished the script of his next directorial. “Now the actor and everybody will hear the script. So let's see. The announcement will happen whenever everything is done. I have just finished the script,” shares the Gangs of Wasseypur director, who is reportedly making an action film next.

Besides being an acclaimed director, Anurag Kashyap has also acted in a couple of films, and he already has three Tamil movies in his kitty, including Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Thalapathy Vijay starrer, Leo. “They are all amazing filmmakers, and I love working with all of them. Mera fantasy pura kiya. I put out in the universe that I have a fantasy to have this amazing sequence in a Lokesh Kanagaraj film. Then Lokesh saw the interview, and called to say, ‘Sir come, I have written something for you’. See if you are a cinephile and you love something, the filmmakers also like and appreciate that. So it was a great experience,” informs the filmmaker.

Anurag Kashyap on Kennedy

Meanwhile, Anurag is excited about Kennedy closing the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne on August 20. In a conversation with Pinkvilla, Anurag Kashyap had said that he loves Melbourne, has been to the festival before, and this will be his fourth time there. “Kennedy being a closing film in itself is an honor. At festivals, it’s like you meet your own people, a community of filmmakers that all come together from South East Asia. It's great fun,” he had elaborated.

